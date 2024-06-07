17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 31 – June 6, 2024)
We're back with another 17 new rock and metal tours announced over the last seven days, but which will you be getting tickets for.
Queens of the Stone Age are wrapping up their "The End Is Nero" tour with a few new shows. You've also got the always entertaining Babymetal coming back to the states. And From Ashes to New have a fall run set up with New Years Day. We've also got new tours from Starset, Crown the Empire and Frank Turner.
So what are you going to see? Check out all the newly announced tours below.
Steven Adler
Tour Dates: June 8 - Aug. 2
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Babymetal
Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 3
Support Acts: Scene Queen
Ticketing Info
Crown the Empire
Tour Dates: Aug. 2 - Sept. 1
Support Acts: Dark Divine, Capstan, Oni
Ticketing Info
Dogstar
Tour Dates: Aug. 8 - Sept. 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
The Drums
Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Nov. 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
From Ashes to New
Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: New Years Day, If Not for Me
Ticketing Info
Frozen Soul
Tour Dates: July 12 - Aug. 9
Support Acts: Creeping Death, Gates to Hell, Enforced
Ticketing Info
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Duff McKagan
Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Mortiis
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 28
Support Acts: Sombre Arcane, Malfet, Fogweaver
Ticketing Info
Mutilation Barbecue
Tour Dates: June 25 - July 20
Support Acts: Ignominious
Ticketing Info
Protest the Hero
Tour Dates: Aug. 1 - 18
Notes: Celebrating 10th anniversary of Volition
Support Acts: '68, Greyhaven, Kaonashi
Ticketing Info
Queens of the Stone Age
Tour Dates: Sept. 28 - Oct. 4
Support Acts: The Kills
Ticketing Info
Royal Thunder
Tour Dates: Jan. 18 - 21, 2025
Support Acts: Sweat
Ticketing Info
Sometime in February
Tour Dates: July 13 - 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Starset
Tour Dates: Aug. 31 - Sept. 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Frank Turner
Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 14
Support Acts: Bedouin Soundclash, Bridge City Sinners
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* The lineup for the 2024 Mountain Music Festival in Gatlinburg, Tennessee has been announced. Great White, Joan Jett and Tesla will head up the three day festival taking place Aug. 23-25. Others on the bill include Wig Wam, Mac Sabbath, 38 Special, Foghat, Slaughter, Quiet Riot, Dangerous Toys, Night Ranger, Jackyl, Aldo Nova, Lynch Mob, Vixen and more.
Ticketing Info
* Metal Allegiance have announced their East Coast 10th Anniversary show taking place Sept. 6 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey. Meanstreak and Held Hostage will open.
Ticketing Info
