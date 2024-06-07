17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 31 &#8211; June 6, 2024)

Steve Jennings / Leon Neal / Astrida Valigorsky, Getty Images

We're back with another 17 new rock and metal tours announced over the last seven days, but which will you be getting tickets for.

Queens of the Stone Age are wrapping up their "The End Is Nero" tour with a few new shows. You've also got the always entertaining Babymetal coming back to the states. And From Ashes to New have a fall run set up with New Years Day. We've also got new tours from Starset, Crown the Empire and Frank Turner.

So what are you going to see? Check out all the newly announced tours below.

Steven Adler

Alex Kluft Photography
Tour Dates: June 8 - Aug. 2
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Babymetal

Live Nation
Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 3
Support Acts: Scene Queen
Ticketing Info

Crown the Empire

Jacob Moniz
Tour Dates: Aug. 2 - Sept. 1
Support Acts: Dark Divine, Capstan, Oni
Ticketing Info

Dogstar

Variety via Getty Images
Tour Dates: Aug. 8 - Sept. 21
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

The Drums

Jonny Pierce
Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Nov. 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

From Ashes to New

Credit: Sarah Carmody
Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Nov. 2
Support Acts: New Years Day, If Not for Me
Ticketing Info

Frozen Soul

Atom Splitter PR
Tour Dates: July 12 - Aug. 9
Support Acts: Creeping Death, Gates to Hell, Enforced
Ticketing Info

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Gary Wolstenholme / Redferns, Getty Images
Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Duff McKagan

Photo Credit: Charles Peterson
Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Mortiis

Photo credit: Peter Beste
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 28
Support Acts: Sombre Arcane, Malfet, Fogweaver
Ticketing Info

Mutilation Barbecue

photo by Ed Battes
Tour Dates: June 25 - July 20
Support Acts: Ignominious
Ticketing Info

Protest the Hero

Protest the Hero
Tour Dates: Aug. 1 - 18
Notes: Celebrating 10th anniversary of Volition
Support Acts: '68, Greyhaven, Kaonashi
Ticketing Info

Queens of the Stone Age

Dusana, Danny Wimmer Presents
Tour Dates: Sept. 28 - Oct. 4
Support Acts: The Kills
Ticketing Info

Royal Thunder

Spinefarm
Tour Dates: Jan. 18 - 21, 2025
Support Acts: Sweat
Ticketing Info

Sometime in February

InsideOut Music
Tour Dates: July 13 - 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Starset

Atom Splitter PR
Tour Dates: Aug. 31 - Sept. 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Frank Turner

Shannon Shumaker
Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 14
Support Acts: Bedouin Soundclash, Bridge City Sinners
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Kevin Winter, Getty Images
* The lineup for the 2024 Mountain Music Festival in Gatlinburg, Tennessee has been announced. Great White, Joan Jett and Tesla will head up the three day festival taking place Aug. 23-25. Others on the bill include Wig Wam, Mac Sabbath, 38 Special, Foghat, Slaughter, Quiet Riot, Dangerous Toys, Night Ranger, Jackyl, Aldo Nova, Lynch Mob, Vixen and more.
Ticketing Info

* Metal Allegiance have announced their East Coast 10th Anniversary show taking place Sept. 6 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey. Meanstreak and Held Hostage will open.
Ticketing Info

