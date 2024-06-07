We're back with another 17 new rock and metal tours announced over the last seven days, but which will you be getting tickets for.

Queens of the Stone Age are wrapping up their "The End Is Nero" tour with a few new shows. You've also got the always entertaining Babymetal coming back to the states. And From Ashes to New have a fall run set up with New Years Day. We've also got new tours from Starset, Crown the Empire and Frank Turner.

So what are you going to see? Check out all the newly announced tours below.

Steven Adler

Alex Kluft Photography Alex Kluft Photography loading...

Tour Dates: June 8 - Aug. 2

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Babymetal

babymetal Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 3

Support Acts: Scene Queen

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Best Japanese Rock / Metal Bands From Each of the Last Five Decades

Crown the Empire

crown the empire Jacob Moniz loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 2 - Sept. 1

Support Acts: Dark Divine, Capstan, Oni

Ticketing Info

Dogstar

Dogstar at the Roxy Variety via Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 8 - Sept. 21

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

The Drums

the drums Jonny Pierce loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Nov. 17

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

From Ashes to New

from ashes to new Credit: Sarah Carmody loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Nov. 2

Support Acts: New Years Day, If Not for Me

Ticketing Info

Frozen Soul

frozen soul Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: July 12 - Aug. 9

Support Acts: Creeping Death, Gates to Hell, Enforced

Ticketing Info

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

godspeed you black emperor Gary Wolstenholme / Redferns, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Duff McKagan

duff mckagan Photo Credit: Charles Peterson loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 20

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Mortiis

Mortiis Photo credit: Peter Beste loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 28

Support Acts: Sombre Arcane, Malfet, Fogweaver

Ticketing Info

Mutilation Barbecue

Mutilation Barbecue photo by Ed Battes loading...

Tour Dates: June 25 - July 20

Support Acts: Ignominious

Ticketing Info

Protest the Hero

Protest the Hero Protest the Hero loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 1 - 18

Notes: Celebrating 10th anniversary of Volition

Support Acts: '68, Greyhaven, Kaonashi

Ticketing Info

Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age at Welcome to Rockville 2024 Dusana, Danny Wimmer Presents loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 28 - Oct. 4

Support Acts: The Kills

Ticketing Info

Royal Thunder

Royal Thunder Spinefarm loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 18 - 21, 2025

Support Acts: Sweat

Ticketing Info

Sometime in February

sometime in february InsideOut Music loading...

Tour Dates: July 13 - 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Starset

starset Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 31 - Sept. 26

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Frank Turner

frank turner Shannon Shumaker loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 14

Support Acts: Bedouin Soundclash, Bridge City Sinners

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

* The lineup for the 2024 Mountain Music Festival in Gatlinburg, Tennessee has been announced. Great White, Joan Jett and Tesla will head up the three day festival taking place Aug. 23-25. Others on the bill include Wig Wam, Mac Sabbath, 38 Special, Foghat, Slaughter, Quiet Riot, Dangerous Toys, Night Ranger, Jackyl, Aldo Nova, Lynch Mob, Vixen and more.

Ticketing Info

* Metal Allegiance have announced their East Coast 10th Anniversary show taking place Sept. 6 at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey. Meanstreak and Held Hostage will open.

Ticketing Info