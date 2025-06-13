14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (June 6-12, 2025)
We hope you've got some openings in your concert going activities as we've got 14 new rock and metal tours to add to the 2025 touring season.
This week finds Turnstile taking their show on the road after just releasing their highly anticipated Never Enough album. Twenty One Pilots are also ready for another round of North American tour dates. And From Ashes to New have a killer package tour that will carry fans through the fall.
On the heavier side of the spectrum, Cavalera will rock the Sepultura album Chaos A.D. in its entirety, Born of Osiris are kicking off the summer in grand fashion and Code Orange's Reba Meyers has booked a solo tour.
We've also got festival announcements for The Fest and an L.A. edition of Punk in the Park. Get a closer look at the new concert and festival announcements from the last seven days below.
Born of Osiris
Tour Dates: June 17 - July 16
Support Acts: The Browning, Convictions
David Byrne
Tour Dates: Sept. 14 - Dec. 6
Support Acts: None Listed
Cavalera
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 18
Support Acts: Fear Factory
The Dandy Warhols
Tour Dates: Sept. 22 - Oct. 8
Support Acts: Kula Shaker
From Ashes to New
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Nov. 14
Support Acts: Magnolia Park, Until I Wake, Not Enough Space
He Is Legend
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - 26
Support Acts: Eyes Set to Kills, Downsizing, TEETH
Notes: 20th Anniversary of Suck Out the Poison
Kaonashi
Tour Dates: June 12 - 26
Support Acts: Ballista, Rakuyo
Reba Meyers
Tour Dates: Aug. 12 - 25
Support Acts: Ninth Cage, Kimi Malka Hanauer
The Plot in You
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 3
Support Acts: Northlane, Invent Animate, Windwalker. Also dates supporting Bring Me the Horizon and Motionless in White
Steel Panther
Tour Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Feel the Steel 15th Anniversary Tour
Texas Headhunters
Tour Dates: June 19 - 24; Aug. 28 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Turnstile
Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - Oct. 19
Support Acts: Amyl and the Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover, Mannequin Pussy, Blood Orange
Twenty One Pilots
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Yes
Tour Dates: Oct. 1 - Nov. 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Playing Fragile in its entirety plus classic cuts.
* The lineup for the 23rd edition of The Fest is now complete. The Get Up Kids, DIllinger Four, Jeff Rosenstock, RX Bandits, Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals, Fucked Up, Piebald, Bane and more are set to perform Oct. 24-26 in Gainesville, Fla.
* The 2025 Los Angeles edition of Punk in the Park is now set for Oct. 4 and 5 at Berth 46 in the Port of Los Angeles. Bad Religion, Pennywise, Descendents and The Interrupters are headlining the two-day festival.
