14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (June 6-12, 2025)

Srdjan Stevanovic / Marcelo Hernandez / Vivien Killilea, Getty Images

We hope you've got some openings in your concert going activities as we've got 14 new rock and metal tours to add to the 2025 touring season.

This week finds Turnstile taking their show on the road after just releasing their highly anticipated Never Enough album. Twenty One Pilots are also ready for another round of North American tour dates. And From Ashes to New have a killer package tour that will carry fans through the fall.

On the heavier side of the spectrum, Cavalera will rock the Sepultura album Chaos A.D. in its entirety, Born of Osiris are kicking off the summer in grand fashion and Code Orange's Reba Meyers has booked a solo tour.

We've also got festival announcements for The Fest and an L.A. edition of Punk in the Park. Get a closer look at the new concert and festival announcements from the last seven days below.

Born of Osiris

Cosa Nostra PR
Tour Dates: June 17 - July 16
Support Acts: The Browning, Convictions
Ticketing Info

David Byrne

Slaven Vlasic, Getty Images
Tour Dates: Sept. 14 - Dec. 6
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Cavalera

Adrenaline PR
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 18
Support Acts: Fear Factory
Ticketing Info

The Dandy Warhols

Credit: Nicole Nodland
Tour Dates: Sept. 22 - Oct. 8
Support Acts: Kula Shaker
Ticketing Info

From Ashes to New

Zach Burns
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Nov. 14
Support Acts: Magnolia Park, Until I Wake, Not Enough Space
Ticketing Info

He Is Legend

HeIsLegendVevo, YouTube
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - 26
Support Acts: Eyes Set to Kills, Downsizing, TEETH
Notes: 20th Anniversary of Suck Out the Poison
Ticketing Info

Kaonashi

Credit: Dazey Doom
Tour Dates: June 12 - 26
Support Acts: Ballista, Rakuyo
Ticketing Info

Reba Meyers

Travis Shinn
Tour Dates: Aug. 12 - 25
Support Acts: Ninth Cage, Kimi Malka Hanauer
Ticketing Info

The Plot in You

Fearless Records
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 3
Support Acts: Northlane, Invent Animate, Windwalker. Also dates supporting Bring Me the Horizon and Motionless in White
Ticketing Info

Steel Panther

Photo Credit: David Jackson
Tour Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Feel the Steel 15th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info

Texas Headhunters

Ray Redding
Tour Dates: June 19 - 24; Aug. 28 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Turnstile

Atiba Jefferson
Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - Oct. 19
Support Acts: Amyl and the Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover, Mannequin Pussy, Blood Orange
Ticketing Info

Twenty One Pilots

Photo Credit: Fabien Kruszelnicki
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Yes

Gottlieb Bros.
Tour Dates: Oct. 1 - Nov. 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Playing Fragile in its entirety plus classic cuts.
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Danny Wimmer Presents / Nathan Zucker
* The lineup for the 23rd edition of The Fest is now complete. The Get Up Kids, DIllinger Four, Jeff Rosenstock, RX Bandits, Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals, Fucked Up, Piebald, Bane and more are set to perform Oct. 24-26 in Gainesville, Fla.
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* The 2025 Los Angeles edition of Punk in the Park is now set for Oct. 4 and 5 at Berth 46 in the Port of Los Angeles. Bad Religion, Pennywise, Descendents and The Interrupters are headlining the two-day festival.
Ticketing Info

