We hope you've got some openings in your concert going activities as we've got 14 new rock and metal tours to add to the 2025 touring season.

This week finds Turnstile taking their show on the road after just releasing their highly anticipated Never Enough album. Twenty One Pilots are also ready for another round of North American tour dates. And From Ashes to New have a killer package tour that will carry fans through the fall.

On the heavier side of the spectrum, Cavalera will rock the Sepultura album Chaos A.D. in its entirety, Born of Osiris are kicking off the summer in grand fashion and Code Orange's Reba Meyers has booked a solo tour.

We've also got festival announcements for The Fest and an L.A. edition of Punk in the Park. Get a closer look at the new concert and festival announcements from the last seven days below.

Born of Osiris

born of osiris in 2025 Cosa Nostra PR

Tour Dates: June 17 - July 16

Support Acts: The Browning, Convictions

Ticketing Info

David Byrne

david byrne in 2023 Slaven Vlasic, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Sept. 14 - Dec. 6

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Cavalera

cavalera in 2025 Adrenaline PR

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 18

Support Acts: Fear Factory

Ticketing Info

The Dandy Warhols

the dandy warhols in 2025 Credit: Nicole Nodland

Tour Dates: Sept. 22 - Oct. 8

Support Acts: Kula Shaker

Ticketing Info

From Ashes to New

from ashes to new in 2025 Zach Burns

Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Nov. 14

Support Acts: Magnolia Park, Until I Wake, Not Enough Space

Ticketing Info

He Is Legend

he is legend band HeIsLegendVevo, YouTube

Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - 26

Support Acts: Eyes Set to Kills, Downsizing, TEETH

Notes: 20th Anniversary of Suck Out the Poison

Ticketing Info

Kaonashi

kaonashi in 2025 Credit: Dazey Doom

Tour Dates: June 12 - 26

Support Acts: Ballista, Rakuyo

Ticketing Info

Reba Meyers

reba meyers in 2025 Travis Shinn

Tour Dates: Aug. 12 - 25

Support Acts: Ninth Cage, Kimi Malka Hanauer

Ticketing Info

The Plot in You

the plot in you in 2025 Fearless Records

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 3

Support Acts: Northlane, Invent Animate, Windwalker. Also dates supporting Bring Me the Horizon and Motionless in White

Ticketing Info

Steel Panther

Steel Panther 2024 Photo Credit: David Jackson

Tour Dates: Aug. 16 - Sept. 20

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Feel the Steel 15th Anniversary Tour

Ticketing Info

Texas Headhunters

texas headhunters in 2025 Ray Redding

Tour Dates: June 19 - 24; Aug. 28 - Oct. 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Turnstile

turnstile in 2025 Atiba Jefferson

Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - Oct. 19

Support Acts: Amyl and the Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover, Mannequin Pussy, Blood Orange

Ticketing Info

Twenty One Pilots

twenty one pilots in 2025 Photo Credit: Fabien Kruszelnicki

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 25

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Yes

yes in 2025 Gottlieb Bros.

Tour Dates: Oct. 1 - Nov. 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Playing Fragile in its entirety plus classic cuts.

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

crowd surfer at sonic temple 2025 Danny Wimmer Presents / Nathan Zucker

* The lineup for the 23rd edition of The Fest is now complete. The Get Up Kids, DIllinger Four, Jeff Rosenstock, RX Bandits, Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals, Fucked Up, Piebald, Bane and more are set to perform Oct. 24-26 in Gainesville, Fla.

Ticketing Info

* The 2025 Los Angeles edition of Punk in the Park is now set for Oct. 4 and 5 at Berth 46 in the Port of Los Angeles. Bad Religion, Pennywise, Descendents and The Interrupters are headlining the two-day festival.

Ticketing Info