Win a From Ashes to New ‘Reflections’ Reflective Vinyl + Signed Poster!

From Ashes to New are back with a new album Reflections and thanks to the Loudwire Nights radio show, you have the opportunity to win a special reflective vinyl edition of the album along with a signed poster from the band.

Reflections was a true labor of love and a lesson in perseverance for the band. While visiting with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong recently, Danny Case revealed that the band actually scrapped a full album's worth of 16 demos at one point and started fresh in creating what would become the Reflections album.

"We have worked our asses off to get this finished and to get it out," Case explained. "It's really rewarding now that the time is here ... but tt was hell, I'll tell you that."

Case adds, "[Reflections] is very much so a representation of the creation of itself for sure. There's a lot of heaven and hell and trials and tribulations in the music. That is how it was making it." But realizing they just weren't feeling the music they'd been working on, the move to start from scratch was made and the band even paid out of their own pocket to get the final recording they wanted.

READ MORE: How From Ashes to New's Danny Case Learned to Sing

The decision appears to be a wise one as the band has already yielded the singles "New Disease," "Drag Me," "Villain" and "Die for You" ahead of this week's new release.

Check out more of the chat below.

From Ashes to New's Danny Case Speaks With Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong

How Do I Enter?

For this contest, there will be one grand prize winner who will take home the reflective vinyl version of Reflections along with a signed poster that was used in teasing the new album's release.

You will also have the chance to be chosen for the second prize which is a purple vinyl (tecnically periwinkle in color) and well as the album on CD.

Use the form provided below to provide your contact info and if you are chosen, we'll reach out on how to receive your new From Ashes to New album. This contest runs through Friday, April 24, so you'll want to go ahead and enter now while you can.

And just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

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