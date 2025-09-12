From Ashes to New's Danny Case is our guest in a new episode of How I Learned to sing, where your favorite vocalists share their story from childhood through where they're at today.

Case's story actually starts somewhere other than singing — he wanted to be a drummer.

"I had drummed all my life from 10 years old all the way until, really, now. And it wasn't until I joined my first local band that I started singing. They needed a singer [and] I just wanted to be in a band, so I was like, 'I'll do it. I I can sing in key, so if we need somebody to do that, I'll take that mantle," he explains.

From there, he looked toward how one of his biggest influences, M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, does it.

I studied Avenged," Case recalls, " could tell [Shadows] had such an incredible work ethic, and he cared about how he sounded live. And he was so incredible that I sang song after song after song and learned everything I possibly could. I treated it like a sport because of him."

His mom was also influential early in his life, playing classic rock while driving in the car, singing along and harmonizing with what was playing. "That taught me a lot about melody. She was always a great singer growing up. My mom taught me a lot," he continues.

As the episode continues, Case touches on how his voice held up through his first tour, what his first-ever public performance was like, vocal coaches he's learned from, how he gets through shows while sick on tour and what a singer should never eat before going onstage.

Watch the full episode directly below and view From Ashes to New's upcoming tour dates further down the page.

How From Ashes to New's Danny Case Learned to Sing

