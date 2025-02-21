22 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Feb. 14-20, 2025)
What rock and metal bands have announced tours over the past week?
We've got 22 new tours that have rolled out over the last seven days, not to mention a wealth of festival reveals and updates.
While Jerry Cantrell has been touring solo of late, he will get back together with Alice in Chains for some upcoming dates. It's also a big week for co-headline tours with an Asking Alexandria / From Ashes to New and Dropkick Murphys / Bad Religion packages leading the way.
You've also got new dates announced for Beartooth, GWAR, Fit for an Autopsy, Tribulation with Unto Others, Wardruna with CHelsea Wolfe, Vampire Weekend, Gary Clark Jr. and more.
This week we also got the announcement of Creed's Summer of '99 and Beyond festival for year two, the full Osheaga Festival lineup as well as the bands playing Rock for Ronnia annual benefit concert.
Check out all of the major tour and festival announcements below.
'68
Tour Dates: April 4 - 26
Support Acts: Silly Goose, Islander
Ticketing Info
Alice in Chains
Tour Dates: May 8 - 16
Support Acts: Chained Saint
Ticketing Info
Asking Alexandria / From Ashes to New
Tour Dates: April 23 - May 14
Support Acts: Royale Lynn, What Lies Below
Ticketing Info
Attack Attack!
Tour Dates: May 15 - 22
Support Acts: Convictions, Downswing and Uncured
Ticketing Info
Beartooth
Tour Dates: April 30 - May 16
Support Acts: The Callous Daoboys, Until I Wake, Acres, Dead Eyes
Ticketing Info
Gary Clark Jr.
Tour Dates: June 17 - Sept. 4
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Dropkick Murphys / Bad Religion
Tour Dates: July 22 - Aug. 17
Support Acts: The Mainliners
Ticketing Info
Eyehategod
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 11
Support Acts: The Dwarves, Luicidal, Flesh Parade, Dusted Angel, False Gods
Ticketing Info
Fit for an Autopsy
Tour Dates: April 8 - May 14
Support Acts: Mugshot, Tracheotomy
Ticketing Info
Laura Jane Grace In The Trauma Tropes
Tour Dates: April 1 - July 20
Support Acts: Alex Lahey and the Noun
Notes: Laura Jane Grace touring with The Mississippi Medicals
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: The 2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
GWAR
Tour Dates: May 11 - June 21
Support Acts:. Aether Realm, Toxic Holocaust, Eyehategod and Tracheotomy
Notes: 40th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info
High Vis
Tour Dates: April 15 - May 15
Support Acts: Militarie Gun, Narrow Head, Age of Apocalypse, Cold Gawd and Pissed Jeans
Ticketing Info
Mark Hoppus
Tour Dates: April 9 - 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Book tour n support of his "Fahrenheit 182" memoir.
Ticketing Info
Lords of Acid
Tour Dates: May 27 - June 29
Support Acts: Little Miss Nasty
Ticketing Info
Oceano
Tour Dates: May 13 - 24
Support Acts: I Declare War, See You Next Tuesday, Filth, Backbiter
Ticketing Info
Phish
Tour Dates: April 18 - July 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Supergrass
Tour Dates: Sept. 2 - 12
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: 30th Anniversary Tour Celebrating I Should Coco
Ticketing Info
Tribulation / Unto Others
Tour Dates: May 1 - 12; May 14 - 25 (No Unto Others)
Support Acts: Final Gasp and Unreqvited, Early Mods (May 14-25)
Ticketing Info
Unearth
Tour Dates: April 4 - May 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Vampire Weekend
Tour Dates: June 15 - Sept. 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Wardruna / Chelsea Wolfe
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Worriers
Tour Dates: May 10 - 18
Support Acts: Future Teens, Mint Green
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Creed have expanded the Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival to two days for 2025, with Nickelback joining them as co-headliners July 18-19 at Alpine Valley in East Troy, Wisconsin. The lineup also includes Live, Daughtry, Tonic, Our Lady Peace, Lit, 3 Doors Down, Sevendust, Mammoth WVH, Hinder, Vertical Horizon and Fuel.
Ticketing Info
* The Killers join Olivia Rodrigo and Tyler, The Creator as headliners for the 2025 Osheaga Festival, taking place Aug. 1-3 at Parc Jean Drapeau in Montreal. Other rock. bands set to play over the weekend include Cage the Elephant, Glass Animals, Damiano David, The Struts, TV on the Radio, Royel Otis and more.
Ticketing Info
* Sebastian Bach will headline the annual Rock for Ronnie benefit concert taking place Sunday, May 18 at the Autry Museum in Griffith Park in Los Angeles. He'll be joined on the bill by DIo Disciples, Jason Charles Miller, Kill Devil Hill and an All-Star jam band. Ahmet Zappa will serve as the host for the festivities.
Ticketing Info
* Death Angel have replaced Destruction on the 2025 Milwaukee Metal Fest bill. They head up a list of new additions include an S.O.D. tribute with Scott Ian, Dan Lilker and Jamey Jasta, Eyehategod, Pentagram, Toxic Holocaust, Bongzilla, Ov Sulfur, Left to Die and The Lurking Corpses. The 2025 Milwaukee Metal Fest will take place May 16-18 at The Rave / Eagles Club in Milwaukee.
Ticketing Info
* Powerglove, Glyph, Owlbear, Empress, Lycanthro, Celestial Wizard and more have signed on for the 2025 Mile High Power Fest taking place Aug. 16 at The O in Denver, Colorado.
Ticketing Info
* The 2025 Rhune Mountain Fesl just added R.I.P., Doomboyz, Gozu, Ian Blurton's Future Now, Biblical and Wyndridger to the lineup. The festival is set for June 26-28 in Dunnville, Ontario.
Ticketing Info
* The 2025 Beachlife Festival taking place May 2-4 in Redondo Beach, Calif., has revealed the lineup for their Speakeasy Stage. Milo Auckerman, Jim Lindberg, Donavan Frankenreiter, Michael Glabicki, an acoustic set from Phantom Planet, Matt Costa, Jesse James Pariah, Nate Barcalow, Chase Petra and Taft Buckley will all play the stage.
Ticketing Info
* E-Town Concrete and Cold World will head up The Rumble 2025 at the Cobra Lounge in Chicago on June 27 and 28. Other performers include Eighteen Visions (performing Until the Ink Runs Out), Fury, Never Ending Game and Big Boy among others.
Ticketing Info
* The David Ellefson-featuring band The Lucid will make their performance debut at the Guitars Under the Stars music festival taking place July 31-Aug. 2 in Eugene, Oregon.
Ticketing Info
2025 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner