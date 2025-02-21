The 24 New Bands Added to Warped Tour This Past Week
The Vans Warped Tour's "30 Days of Warped" rollout is heading toward the home stretch, but not without a wealth of new additions over the past week.
As of Friday afternoon (Feb. 21), we've had another 24 acts added to the lineup since our last update, with a mix of name bands, Warped Tour vets and some first timers keeping in the tradition of introducing audiences to new music. So who's newly on board for Vans Warped Tour 2025?
The Latest Additions to the 2025 Vans Warped Tour
As previously has been stated, the 30th Anniversary comeback of Vans Warped Tour is limited to three stops. Washington, D.C. (June 14-15) and Long Beach, California (July 26-27) will host Warped weekends this summer, while Orlando, Florida (Nov. 15-16) will close it out this fall.
The 24 latest additions are as follows, with each of the daily lineup tweets below to help you see which of the three stops the bands will be playing.
From Ashes to New
Silverstein
Attila
Nothing, Nowhere
Motion City Soundtrack
Atmosphere
Mod Sun
I See Stars
Hidden in Plain View
Magnolia Park
Stratejacket
As It Is
Chained Saint
Microwave
Hail the Sun
Huddy
Noelle Sucks
Haarper
Millionaire$
Garzi
The Expendables
Maryjo
Surfer Girl
Koyo
Who Was Previously Announced for Vans Warped Tour?
In addition to the acts announced this week, the Vans Warped Tour had previous announced a bill that included 311, Avril Lavigne, Fever 333, Black Veil Brides, Memphis May Fire, We Came As Romans, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, New Years Day, Lacey Sturm, The Funeral Portrait, Better Lovers, Chiodos and many more.
See all of the bands that have been announced so far on the Warped Tour website.
Where Can I Get Tickets?
Vans Warped Tour tickets and merch are currently available through the Vans Warped Tour website. You can also stay tuned to the website over the rest of this month as new bands are being announced for the 2025 tour dates daily.
