The 24 New Bands Added to Warped Tour This Past Week

The Vans Warped Tour's "30 Days of Warped" rollout is heading toward the home stretch, but not without a wealth of new additions over the past week.

As of Friday afternoon (Feb. 21), we've had another 24 acts added to the lineup since our last update, with a mix of name bands, Warped Tour vets and some first timers keeping in the tradition of introducing audiences to new music. So who's newly on board for Vans Warped Tour 2025?

The Latest Additions to the 2025 Vans Warped Tour

As previously has been stated, the 30th Anniversary comeback of Vans Warped Tour is limited to three stops. Washington, D.C. (June 14-15) and Long Beach, California (July 26-27) will host Warped weekends this summer, while Orlando, Florida (Nov. 15-16) will close it out this fall.

The 24 latest additions are as follows, with each of the daily lineup tweets below to help you see which of the three stops the bands will be playing.

From Ashes to New

Silverstein

Attila

Nothing, Nowhere

Motion City Soundtrack

Atmosphere

Mod Sun

I See Stars

Hidden in Plain View

Magnolia Park

Stratejacket

As It Is

Chained Saint

Microwave

Hail the Sun

Huddy

Noelle Sucks

Haarper

Millionaire$

Garzi

The Expendables

Maryjo

Surfer Girl

Koyo

Who Was Previously Announced for Vans Warped Tour?

In addition to the acts announced this week, the Vans Warped Tour had previous announced a bill that included 311, Avril Lavigne, Fever 333, Black Veil Brides, Memphis May Fire, We Came As Romans, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, New Years Day, Lacey Sturm, The Funeral Portrait, Better Lovers, Chiodos and many more.

See all of the bands that have been announced so far on the Warped Tour website.

Where Can I Get Tickets?

Vans Warped Tour tickets and merch are currently available through the Vans Warped Tour website. You can also stay tuned to the website over the rest of this month as new bands are being announced for the 2025 tour dates daily.