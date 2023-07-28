From Ashes to New have unleashed their new album Blackout, and to add to the excitement, Loudwire Nights is giving away a signed From Ashes to New guitar plus copies of Blackout on vinyl.

Are you ready for your chance to win?

Here is what the prize winners can expect. One (1) grand prize winner will receive an autographed guitar signed by From Ashes to New as well as Blackout on vinyl. Two (2) runners-up will each receive Blackout on vinyl. There will be three (3) total winners. The records are on standard black vinyl.

Enter the contest further down this post.

Contest entries will be accepted until Aug. 2 at 10AM ET. Listen to the Loudwire Nights interview with From Ashes to New's Matt Brandyberry here:

Enter this From Ashes to New contest below. Underneath, see the album art and track list for From Ashes to New's Blackout, out July 28.

From Ashes to New, Blackout Album Artwork + Track Listing

1. "Heartache"

2. "Nightmare"

3. "Hate Me Too"

4. "Hope You're Happy"

5. "Barely Breathing"

6. "Dead to Me"

7. "Monster in Me"

8. "Echoes"

9. "Armageddon"

10. "Legacy"

11."Until We Break" (feat. Matty Mullins)

12. "Broken by Design"

From Ashes to New, "Heartache" (Music Video)