The upcoming horror-thriller that stars members of Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach — The Retaliators — now has an official theme, "The Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets)." Crue bassist Nikki Sixx said he hopes it will "stretch Motley Crue's audience to new fans." It emerged in a video on Friday (Aug. 5).

The song is performed by Motley Crue with Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New. The Retaliators, the movie overseen by the artists' label and management company now venturing into film, Better Noise Music, was first teased in 2019.

Watch the music video near the bottom of this post.

Sixx explained, "Writing a new theme song for a horror flick was inspiring. This was my first time writing for a horror-thriller film, and it took me in a different direction. … I worked with some great new artists to create a new sound that will stretch Motley Crue's audience to new fans. I had a great time writing it, and I think our fans will love it too!"

The Retaliators trailer emerged last month. In the film, a pastor uncovers a dark underworld searching for clues about his daughter's murder. The soundtrack features more music by Crue, Papa Roach, Bad Wolves and others. The album comes out on Sept. 16.

The Retaliators itself hits theaters Sept. 14. Listen to the rest of the soundtrack here. Motley Crue are now on their 2022 "Stadium Tour." Get tickets here.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's rock and metal releases with Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" playlist on Spotify, updated weekly with 50 new songs.

"The Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets)" (Music Video)

The Retaliators Trailer