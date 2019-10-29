Tommy Lee, Jacoby Shaddix + FFDP Members Join Horror Film Cast

Halloween may be around the corner, but several rockers have a horror film on their minds that could arrive next year. Members of Five Finger Death Punch, Motley Crue's Tommy Lee and Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix will move over to the big screen as cast members in the upcoming film, The Retaliators.

The news was revealed by music mogul Allen Kovac in a Billboard article about Eleven Seven's rebranding to Better Noise that comes with an expansion of services. Not only will Better Noise continue to deliver music, but they're also providing an expansion into other mediums, including film.

Better Noise recently wrapped production on a drama called Sno Babies about America's heroin epidemic, complete with music from the label's artists. That movie is expected in summer 2020, while The Retaliators is currently shooting. The horror film features appearances by Lee, Shaddix and FFDP, with Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael, Jason Hook and Zoltan Bathory recently teasing a bit from the set of the movie.

In addition, the Better Noise brand will also be backing Nikki Sixx's musical theater production of The Heroin Diaries and the company is working on additional scripts for projects in 2021 and beyond.

"You can't just rely on CD sales and streaming music anymore," Kovac insists. "Platforms like Amazon have TV, film, they sell TVs, they stream music, they sell merchandise. Why would we limit ourselves to just music?"

Stay tuned to see what 2020 brings for Better Noise and their various projects.

