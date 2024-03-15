Despite the prevalence of addiction within the entertainment community, there are quite a few rockers who've been sober for 10 years or more.

While it's hard to give an exact statistic for how many musicians are affected by addiction, a report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in 2015 estimated that 12.9 percent of individuals between the ages of 18 and 64 that were employed in the arts, entertainment and recreation industry struggled with substance abuse in a year.

The rock and metal community in particular has lost a lot of exceptionally talented and wonderful people due to addiction over the course of several decades, and it tragically still happens today. But there are also many musicians in our world who've overcome their struggles, and many have been free of drugs and alcohol for over a decade.

Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Alice Cooper and Elton John have all been sober the longest, going on over three decades each. And while there are some rockers in the gallery you may have already known struggled with substance abuse, there are a few you may not have realized had their own addictions.

READ MORE: 10 Rock + Metal Legends on Getting Sober

Scroll below to see rockers who've been sober for 10 years or more.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.

Rockers Who've Been Sober for 10 Years or More Let these musicians who have been sober for 10 or more years be an inspiration in your life whenever you need it. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner