A lot of rock and metal musicians have battled substance abuse issues, and fortunately, a lot of them have gotten sober. In this video compilation, rock and metal legends explain how they got sober.

Sadly, we've lost a lot of incredible artists to substances over the decades. But there are plenty who were able to overcome their addictions and turn their lives around before it was too late.

You'll hear about how Pantera's Philip Anselmo decided to stop doing hard drugs, especially heroin, and his journey with methadone. Guns N' Roses' Slash explained how he channeled his newfound sobriety into his music once he kicked substances. Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody actually died for a couple of minutes, which was his rock bottom, and that showed him how serious his addiction was.

Judas Priest's Rob Halford, Slipknot's Corey Taylor, KISS legend Ace Frehley and a couple of other huge musicians share their stories in the video as well.

According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, a reported 96,779 people died from an overdose between March of 2020 and March of 2021 — with rates rising every year. Hopefully, musicians sharing their stories about how they turned their lives around can help save people.

Watch the full compilation below.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.

10 Rock + Metal Legends on Getting Sober