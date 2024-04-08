Did anyone else see Tommy Lee's deleted eclipse social media post?

Experts warned against looking at the total solar eclipse today (April 8), which began shortly after 2PM ET, because of the damage it can do to the human eye. But Lee's social media post may have burnt your eyes a bit too if you saw it before it was deleted.

Yes, that means a member of the Loudwire staff was subject to it.

The Motley Crue drummer, who's no stranger to social media antics, shared a video of the sun, and then testicles slowly appeared over it, as if it were eclipsing the sun. It's unclear if it was his own or if it's someone else's video that he reposted, but considering his history with nude photos on social media, we wouldn't be surprised if it were his.

Did Lee Delete the Post?

Lee may have deleted the post, but it also might've been removed by Instagram. According to their Community Guidelines, "for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks.

If you remember Tommygate, which occurred in August of 2022, the rocker posted a full nude photo of himself on his Instagram profile, but it was taken down by the platform. It still exists on X (formerly Twitter).

Lee Has Shared Several Nude Photos Online

Again, this wasn't Lee's first rodeo. Several months after sharing the aforementioned naked self-portrait in August of 2022, he posted another one, from a different... angle.

And then in July of 2023, he posted one of himself naked in a pool, but that one was much less graphic.

Lee's Wife Supports His Nude Pictures

Lee's wife, comedian and social media personality Brittany Furlan Lee, is completely fine with her husband's internet habits.

READ MORE: Nikki Sixx Blames Media for His New Music 'Joke' That Fooled Fans

"That's what I love about him, is he's so crazy and wild. I know he posts a lot of controversial stuff, which I'm like, 'Oh God, why are you posting that?'" she told People.

"My husband will post stuff that he thinks is funny. People get up in arms and I'm like, 'Oh my god, just remember that this is a 60-year-old man posting on the internet.' I don't care, really... He is his own person. If he wants to post his wiener, I don't personally care because I think nudity is not a big deal at all. 'Oh, a penis.' Who cares?"

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...