Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee Posts Nude Bottom in Poolside Pic

Well, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee is at it again. After previously dropping a full frontal social media shot and using his butt and testicles for a joke post not long after, the musician is now showing off his bare bottom in a poolside swimming shot on social media.

Playing into the puns, the Crue drummer decided to forgo the swim trunks while taking a dip in the pool. "Hope y’all are havin a dope Bunday or Monday or whatever fucking day it is," wrote Lee in a caption accompanying the clip. It does appear that while Lee has extensively tattooed his body, his bottom canvas remains mostly untouched.

This, of course, isn't the first time that Lee has opted for public nudity. Many will remember a case of unexpected nudity when a sex tape he had filmed with his new wife Pamela Anderson was stolen and made public in the '90s as sex tape scandals became part of pop culture lore. The incident was revisited for the Hulu Pam & Tommy series, which even included a speaking role for Lee's penis.

As stated earlier in the post, back in August 2022, Lee posted a late-night full-frontal selfie on social media that was eventually removed from Instagram. But Lee later shared an artistic rendering of his selfie on social media after the initial reaction. Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan had some fun on social media and onstage at Motley shows over the response to the photo. And the drummer played it up even further with his "Bouncy Castle" video. That led to Lee becoming one of the most-searched artists of 2022.

Speaking about her husband's NSFW social media pics earlier this year, Furlan told People, "That's what I love about him, is he's so crazy and wild. I know he posts a lot of controversial stuff, which I'm like, 'Oh God, why are you posting that?' My husband will post stuff that he thinks is funny. People get up in arms and I'm like, 'Oh my God, just remember that this is a 60-year-old man posting on the internet.' I don't care, really."

READ MORE: 10 Times Rockers Got New Onstage

"That's what I love about him, is he's so crazy and wild," she continued. "I know he posts a lot of controversial stuff, which I'm like, 'Oh God, why are you posting that?' My husband will post stuff that he thinks is funny. People get up in arms and I'm like, 'Oh my God, just remember that this is a 60-year-old man posting on the internet.' I don't care, really."