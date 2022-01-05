New ‘Pam & Tommy’ Trailer Shows Impact as Sex Tape Drama Unfolds

We're just under a month out from the start of the much-hyped new Hulu series Pam & Tommy, and a new trailer has surfaced not only showcasing the actors in their roles, but also showing the increasing drama that occurred after the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape was made public in 1998.

Hulu is behind the series that will premiere on Feb. 2 and spool out over eight episodes. Lily James and Sebastian Stan have been cast in the roles of the title characters, with viewers getting a glimpse of their initial love and attraction before the action shows tensions increasing once their sex tape went missing and started to be spread via the Internet.

The trailer also includes footage of Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman as Rand Gauthier and Uncle Miltie, who ultimately came to be in possession of the tape and their attempts to profit off of it by selling it online. The trailer is also scored by Meat Loaf's '90s hit, "I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)." Have a closer look below.

Pam & Tommy Trailer

Filming on the series took place last year, with images surfacing of the actors recreating Anderson and Lee's 1995 wedding, A fan also caught footage of Stan in character as Tommy Lee drumming for a scene in the series.

This new trailer follows one that was previously released in November that focused more on perpetrators of the sex tape sales plan.

Lee and Anderson ultimately split in 1998 but remained close into the early 2000s. Both have since remarried. Though neither Lee or Anderson were directly involved in the series, Lee told ET Online in September that he had contact with Stan about the series.

"I know Sebastian, he's playing me. From what he's told me, it's a really beautiful story," Lee stated. "I think a lot of people would think it's one thing, but it's really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There's different laws now." The drummer then added, "The story is actually cool, but what actually happened wasn't. But he tells me it's pretty wild."

As for his reaction to the series revisiting a tumultuous time in his life, Lee added, "Yeah, I feel like that was forever ago. It's a cool story and people need to know. It's cool. I'm stoked, it's cool."