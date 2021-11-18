It's been about a year since word first emerged that Hulu's upcoming Pam & Tommy series would star Lily James as actress Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. Now, the TV re-creation of the celebrity couple's torrid '90s relationship finally has its first official trailer.

And it's all about their notorious 1998 sex tape.

Ever thought you'd see comedy titan Seth Rogan (portraying porn-actor-turned-electrician Rand Gauthier) and Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman (playing a character named Uncle Miltie) gawk together over the infamous videocassette that became one of the first celebrity sex tapes out there?

Because the tape seems to be the focus of the series that premieres Feb. 2. According to Deadline, Pam & Tommy tells the story of the pair who made the video on their honeymoon and "intended to keep it private, but [the] disgruntled electrician stole it from their home, and soon, the whole world was watching."

"I'm on that tape same as you," Stan's Lee says in the trailer. "Not like me you're not,” James' Anderson responds.

In June, on-set photos emerged of James and Stan acting out Anderson and Lee's 1995 wedding. In May, a first look at James and Stan in costume.

That same month, Courtney Love criticized the show in a since-deleted Facebook post. She called Pam & Tommy "outrageous" and "vile" for dramatizing the relationship that involved Anderson, her friend. Neither Lee nor Anderson have publicly offered comment on the series, and they are not involved in its production.

The Motley Crue drummer and the Baywatch star split in 1998 but continued to accompany each other into the early 2000s. Anderson wed Kid Rock in 2006, but they divorced the following year; she's currently married to her former bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst. Lee married Brittany Furlan in 2019.

Watch the Pam & Tommy trailer below.

Pam & Tommy First Trailer