Courtney Love Blasts ‘Pam & Tommy’ Show, Calls it ‘F***ing Outrageous’ + ‘Vile’

In a since-deleted Facebook post last week, Courtney Love lashed out at those producing the upcoming Pam & Tommy TV series, a show dramatizing actress Pamela Anderson's tumultuous relationship with Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in the 1990s.

In the May 14 message, according to People, the Hole bandleader singled out the young star portraying Anderson in the Hulu show, Baby Driver and Downton Abbey actress Lily James.

"I find this so fucking outrageous," Love wrote alongside a photo of an article about the limited series, defending her friend Anderson while recalling a time when Hole were in the recording studio.

"When Pam / Tommy sex tape was out," she continued, "myself [plus Patty Schemel and Melissa Auf der Maur] were making a record [Hole's Celebrity Skin]. And the lone women in many recording studios in LA. Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude.. Guffaws, It was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it.. It destroyed my friend Pamelas life. Utterly."

According to the musician, actress and widow of Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, the show’s producers contacted her for permission to use a magazine cover bearing her likeness, a request she said she vehemently denied.

Love added, "My heart goes out to Pammy ♥️♥️ further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever the fuck she is. #vile"

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Sebastian Stan stars as the Motley Crue drummer in Pam & Tommy. The show's producers include funnyman Seth Rogen, who doubles as the series' Seth Warshavsky of Internet Entertainment Group, the cyberporn mogul who leaked the couple's infamous sex tape.

Anderson and Lee were married from 1995 until 1998. (The pair continued to accompany each other, while legally split, into the early 2000s.) Anderson wed Kid Rock in 2006, but they divorced the following year — she's currently married to her former bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst. Lee married Brittany Furlan in 2019.

Anderson and Lee have yet to comment on the series, which has no release date so far.