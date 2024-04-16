Courtney Love Lets Loose on ‘Not Important’ Taylor Swift

Courtney Love wants you to know that while she celebrates women in music, she also has a growing list of women artists she can't stand. Among those topping the list is the "not important" Taylor Swift.

Why Courtney Love Doesn't Like Taylor Swift

Love, who spends much of her time these days in London, is currently slogging through a press tour for "Courtney Love's Women." The project is an eight-part series, set to air on BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Sounds, that reportedly covers the Hole frontwoman's thoughts on women in music that helped shape her life.

A recent article from U.K.-based publication The Standard dropped names such as Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry and Patti Smith as being mentioned during the series.

At some point during the interview with The Standard, the topic changed to what women in music Love doesn't want to celebrate.

"Taylor (Swift) is not important," Love told The Standard. "She might be a safe space for girls and she's probably the Madonna of now, but she's not interesting as an artist."

Who Else Was Caught In Courtney Love's Crossfire?

Love didn't hold back when it came to other big names. If you thought making a Madonna comparison to Taylor Swift was a compliment, you're sadly mistaken.

"I don't like her and she doesn't like me," Love said of Madonna.

Hole Perform In Milan Getty Images loading...

Love has had enough of Lana Del Rey, too. Del Rey's cover of John Denver's "Take me Home, Country Roads" was the tipping point.

"I think she should really take seven years off."

So, does Courtney Love like any current women in music?

Beyonce´ received some praise for entering the world of country with her latest release, Cowboy Carter. That was about as far as Love was willing to go when it came to highlighting current artists during the interview.

"As a concept, I love it. I just don't like her music."

Episodes of Courtney Love's Women are currently available on-demand from the BBC.

