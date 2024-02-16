Megan Fox Debuts Nu-Metal Look With Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce

Actress Megan Fox debuted a nu-metal look earlier this week at a Super Bowl celebration party with Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

The actress' new aesthetic has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she shared photos on her Instagram with MGK, Swift and Kelce at a party after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl earlier this week. Sporting a spiked choker around her neck and a Korn shirt, Fox also wore her dyed pink hair up in a bun, and held up a peace sign in the pictures.

See the post below.

Fox shared a photo of her pink hair in early February, which also showed an apparent tattoo sleeve on one of her arms and a lip piercing. She's posted a few other carousels of photos since then, and many people have left comments saying that the actress looks different, with one writing, "MGK ruined Megan like wtf."

Kelly and Fox started dating in 2021 and got engaged in January of 2022. Last March, it was reported that the couple were on a break, but they've attended many events together since then, so it appears they are back together.

In the caption of the post with MGK, Swift and Kelce, Fox addressed the remarks that people have made about her appearance.

"Oh my god guys look how different I... don't look at all," she wrote. "Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. When in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in Japan."

It's unclear which "shadowy cell phone pic" Fox was referring to in her caption, but this picture of her on Instagram from the same evening has made the rounds on several Reddit pages.

Fox has since received a lot of backlash for the Ukrainian reference in her caption, with one person commenting on the post, "It's very rude of you to speak like that about Ukrainian women, that's how you showed yourself."

"Dear god. That is NOT what I meant. Ukrainian women are hot af and so in my imagination the blowup dolls would also be hot. Let a girl make a joke for fucks sake," Fox responded.