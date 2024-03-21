Actress Megan Fox has confirmed that her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, who's shortened his moniker to mgk, was called off at some point.

Fox appeared on an episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, where she discussed her 2023 book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems: A Collection of F**ked Up Fairy Tales. In the book, she wrote several poems about her relationship with mgk.

Cooper initiated, "I feel like everyone has such like an opinion on you guys' relationship. You know, you got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don't know what's going on with you."

"I think what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption. So I think as of now, I don't have a comment on like the status of the relationship per se," Fox replied, though she added "there will always be a tether to him no matter what."

"Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain, but all those things you said were accurate things that have occurred, and I could see them being confusing or interesting to people and them being like, 'What's up?'"

Listen to the full episode below.

According to Billboard, the couple first met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in March of 2020. A few months later, the actress appeared in the music video for mgk's "Bloody Valentine," which was featured on his debut pop-punk record Tickets to My Downfall.

Throughout the rest of 2020 and 2021, Fox and mgk were open about their romance. After just under two years of dating, they got engaged in January of 2022 and even drank each other's blood for ritualistic purposes.

However, in February of 2023, Fox wiped all traces of the rocker from her Instagram and then temporarily deleted her profile. A month later, U.S. Weekly reported that the couple were on a break.

The pair may not be engaged anymore, but they've been spotted several times together over the last year. They were photographed together at a party after the Super Bowl last month with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

