Megan Fox Explains Why She + Machine Gun Kelly Drink Each Other’s Blood

In January of this year, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox officially became engaged with the actress accepting the marriage proposal of the musician under a banyan tree where the couple once sat in 2020. But as they shared their happy news with the public, Fox signed off her post stating that the couple had drank each other's blood, which soon became headline fodder as part of the announcement. Now, in a chat with the U.K. edition of Glamour magazine, Fox explains that statement and the veracity of it.

To recap, the couple reportedly got engaged under the tree at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Puerto Rico where they had met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass. Fox posted video footage of the proposal with the comments, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes …and then we drank each other’s blood."

Explaining the sign-off of her post, Fox told the magazine, “So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

She then further elaborated, "I’m much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

When asked if she was joking, Fox responded while laughing, “It doesn’t not happen. Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”

"Blood" does seem to be a theme, as the couple famously appeared together, confirming their relationship in MGK's video for "My Bloody Valentine."

Machine Gun Kelly, "My Bloody Valentine"

Shortly after the proposal, both Kelly and Fox shared the happy moment on their socials, but according to MGK this was done so not for the publicity but to do so to get out ahead of the paparazzi. "We released it to control the narrative. As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa,'" Kelly told Vogue in January. But yeah, I didn't expect it. I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn't like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup."

While details of their wedding and when it will happen have been kept under wraps, the musician revealed his ideal location for the nuptials, but it may be a little hard to find. When asked by talk show host James Corden about his wedding plans, he explained, "When they can build me like, a red river with like, gothic —," before trailing off. "The location is hard. Trying to find a spot that's matching my artistic [vision]."

While the date and location are unknown, Kelly did propose with a custom made engagement ring that included both a diamond and an emerald to signify both of their birthstones.