Last night (Jan. 31) saw many artists appear at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles (ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards, which is happening tonight). Among the guests were Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll, both of whom delivered awesome covers of Ozzy Osbourne classics!

What Did MGK Play + How Have Fans Reacted?

Per Billboard, the event actually “kicked off with a roaring tribute to the legendary Ozzy Osbourne” by way of MGK putting his spin on “I Don’t Wanna Stop” (the lead single from 2007’s Black Rain).

It’s certainly a deeper cut than you might expect, but it’s also as deserving as just about anything else from the Prince of Darkness’ catalog. Plus, Machine Gun Kelly did a commendable job retaining the original version’s hard rock edge while adding a bit more Southern rock roughness.

You can see footage of MGK’s take on “I Don’t Wanna Stop” below, as well as some photos of him at the event:

Expectedly (since MGK is so controversial and Ozzy is so beloved), reactions have been mixed so far.

For example, one person declared: “Actually not a bad singing voice. I don't know what lane he's in musically, but that's not such a bad thing artistically. Respect.” Similarly, another X user confessed: “not a fan of his music but sick cover.”

Elsewhere, however, someone said: “God I can’t stand this dude.” Another detractor wrote, “he’s not good at it.”

What Did Jelly Roll Play + How Have Fans Reacted?

According to AP News, Machine Gun Kelly followed his performance by turning things over to Jelly Roll, proclaiming: “Rest in peace, Ozzy. Bring it home, Jelly.”

From there, Jelly Roll launched into one of Ozzy’s most popular tunes – and arguably the most emotionally resonant for the occasion – “Mama, I’m Coming Home” (the second single from 1991’s No More Tears).

Like MGK and “I Don’t Wanna Stop,” Jelly Roll maintained the original’s spirit and style while also making it his own. In the process, he proved yet again how powerful and nuanced his voice can be.

As Billboard specifies, he finished his set by turning to Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne’s table and stating: “Rest in Peace to the Prince of Darkness… to a great husband, a great father, a great musician… Ozzy Osbourne.”

“And after, on his way to rejoin his own table," Billboard continues, “Jelly Roll was stopped by Sharon, who was waiting to embrace him in a long, appreciative hug.”

You can see some of Jelly Roll’s rendition of “Mama, I’m Coming Home” ��� as well as photos of him from the event – below:

As with MGK, reactions to Jelly Roll’s performance were divided.

In particular, one person on X cheered: “What a beautiful, raw tribute. Ozzy would’ve loved this. Jelly Roll singing this hits right in the soul. Perfect song, perfect moment.” In contrast, though, someone responded to MGK’s segment: “Not as bad as Jelly Roll doin ‘Mamma I’m Comin Home’ but bad. Very bad. Just leave Ozzy alone, there’s plenty of legends still alive that can defend these awful renditions of their music. Would say stick to rap, but we all know how that ended.”

More About the 2026 Grammy Awards

It’s fitting that both Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll covered Ozzy Osbourne given that tonight’s Grammy Awards ceremony will feature an official tribute to the late Prince of Darkness.

Specifically, you’ll get to see Andrew Watt, Duff McKagan, Slash, Chad Smith and Post Malone collaborating on it, although it’s unclear which song(s) they’ll be doing. (Also, viewers who’re eagerly anticipating the tribute can see footage and photos of the guys getting ready for it).

There are certainly some exciting (and polarizing) nominations, too, for works that released between Aug. 31, 2024 and Aug. 30, 2025.

For instance, Nine Inch Nails, Sleep Token, Hayley Williams, Turnstile and Yungblud are competing for Best Rock Song (with several of them also competing for Best Rock Performance). Regarding Best Metal Performance, it’s between Turnstile, Spiritbox, Sleep Token, Ghost and Dream Theater.

As for how to watch the 2026 Grammy Awards (held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles) tonight, it’s airing live on CBS starting at 8PM ET. It’ll also be available to stream on Paramount+, with an on-demand option becoming available after the show.

That said, the initial winners will be disclosed during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, which will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 3:30PM ET. There will also be a few performances – including one from Spiritbox – and it’ll stream live on Grammy.com and on the Recording Academy's official YouTube channel.

Of course, Loudwire will continue covering the 2026 Grammy Awards throughout the day (so check back throughout the day for more updates)!

What do you think of Machine Gun Kelly and/or Jelly Roll’s cover of those Ozzy tunes? Are you planning to watch the 2026 Grammy Awards? Let us know!