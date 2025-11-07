The full list of Grammy nominations for next year has been revealed, so here are all of the 2026 rock, metal and alternative Grammy nominees.

The Recording Academy shared its full list of nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards today (Nov. 7). We compiled a list of all of the rock, metal and alternative artists who were nominated for your convenience.

See all of them below.

The 68th Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Which Rock, Metal and Alternative Artists Were Nominated for the 2026 Grammy Awards?

Best Rock Song

"As Alive As You Need Me to Be" - Nine Inch Nails

"Caramel" - Sleep Token

"Glum" - Hayley Williams

"Never Enough" - Turnstile

"Zombie" - Yungblud

Best Rock Performance

"U Should Not Be Doing That" - Amyl and the Sniffers

"The Emptiness Machine" - Linkin Park

"Never Enough" - Turnstile

"Mirtazapine" - Hayley Williams

"Changes" (Live From Villa Park) - Yungblud featuring Nino Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II (Sleep Token)

Best Rock Album

Private Music - Deftones

I Quit - Haim

From Zero - Linkin Park

Never Enough - Turnstile

Idols - Yungblud

Best Metal Performance

"Night Terror" - Dream Theater

"Lachryma" - Ghost

"Emergence" - Sleep Token

"Soft Spine" - Spiritbox

"Birds" - Turnstile

Best Alternative Music Album

Sable, Fable - Bon Iver

Songs of a Lost World - The Cure

Don't Tap the Glass - Tyler, the Creator

Moisturizer - Wet Leg

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party - Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Performance

"Everything Is Peaceful Love" - Bon Iver

"Alone" - The Cure

"Seein' Stars" - Turnstile

"Mangetout" - Wet Leg

"Parachute" - Hayley Williams

What Was the Eligibility Window to be Nominated for the 2026 Grammy Awards?

The eligibility window for nomination spans from Aug. 31, 2024 through Aug. 30, 2025. Recording Academy members and record companies enter recordings and music videos released during that window that they consider worthy of recognition.

Submissions are viewed by 350 experts in various fields and placed into the appropriate categories, according to the Recording Academy's website. From there, first round ballots are sending to voting members and the final nominations are determined by certain Recording Academy committees.

Stay tuned to see who takes home the award in each category in February.

