Here Are the 2026 Rock, Metal + Alternative Grammy Nominees
The full list of Grammy nominations for next year has been revealed, so here are all of the 2026 rock, metal and alternative Grammy nominees.
The Recording Academy shared its full list of nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards today (Nov. 7). We compiled a list of all of the rock, metal and alternative artists who were nominated for your convenience.
See all of them below.
The 68th Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Which Rock, Metal and Alternative Artists Were Nominated for the 2026 Grammy Awards?
Best Rock Song
"As Alive As You Need Me to Be" - Nine Inch Nails
"Caramel" - Sleep Token
"Glum" - Hayley Williams
"Never Enough" - Turnstile
"Zombie" - Yungblud
Best Rock Performance
"U Should Not Be Doing That" - Amyl and the Sniffers
"The Emptiness Machine" - Linkin Park
"Never Enough" - Turnstile
"Mirtazapine" - Hayley Williams
"Changes" (Live From Villa Park) - Yungblud featuring Nino Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II (Sleep Token)
Best Rock Album
Private Music - Deftones
I Quit - Haim
From Zero - Linkin Park
Never Enough - Turnstile
Idols - Yungblud
Best Metal Performance
"Night Terror" - Dream Theater
"Lachryma" - Ghost
"Emergence" - Sleep Token
"Soft Spine" - Spiritbox
"Birds" - Turnstile
Best Alternative Music Album
Sable, Fable - Bon Iver
Songs of a Lost World - The Cure
Don't Tap the Glass - Tyler, the Creator
Moisturizer - Wet Leg
Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party - Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Performance
"Everything Is Peaceful Love" - Bon Iver
"Alone" - The Cure
"Seein' Stars" - Turnstile
"Mangetout" - Wet Leg
"Parachute" - Hayley Williams
What Was the Eligibility Window to be Nominated for the 2026 Grammy Awards?
The eligibility window for nomination spans from Aug. 31, 2024 through Aug. 30, 2025. Recording Academy members and record companies enter recordings and music videos released during that window that they consider worthy of recognition.
Submissions are viewed by 350 experts in various fields and placed into the appropriate categories, according to the Recording Academy's website. From there, first round ballots are sending to voting members and the final nominations are determined by certain Recording Academy committees.
Stay tuned to see who takes home the award in each category in February.
2026 Rock, Metal + Alternative Grammy Nominees
Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita
Best Rock Album Grammy - Who Won and Who Should've Won
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire