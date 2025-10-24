17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 17-23, 2025)

Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press / Mike Coppola / Maya Dehlin Spach / Kevin Winter, Getty Images

It doesn't get much bigger than the tour announcements from this past week. We've got 17 new rock and metal tours that were revealed over the past seven days.

Among those tours was a 2026 stadium headline tour for Foo Fighters with special guests Queens of the Stone Age. You've also got Iron Maiden hitting the road with support from Megadeth and Anthrax and Bon Jovi playing a handful of shows at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Also this past week, Rush expanded their 2026 reunion tour not once, but twice over the last 7 days with 35 new shows added. We also saw new tours announced for Puscifer, Soulfly and Biffy Clyro among others.

This week also saw the reveal of two Sick New World festival dates, the lineup reveal for Noise Pop 2026 and more.

See all the big announcements from the last seven days below.

5 Seconds of Summer

Photo Credit: Brian Ziff
Tour Dates: May 29 - Aug. 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Biffy Clyro

Eva Pentel
Tour Dates: Dec. 2 - 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Bon Jovi

Mark Seliger
Tour Dates: July 7 - 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Crobot / The Atomic Bitchwax

TAG Publicity
Tour Dates: Oct. 24 - Nov. 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Electric Callboy

Photo by Dajo Eberlei
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 27
Support Acts: Polaris, Scene Queen
Ticketing Info

Foo Fighters

Kevin Winter, Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Tour Dates: Aug. 4 - Sept. 26
Support Acts: Queens of the Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy, Gouge Away
Ticketing Info

Greg Freeman

Credit: Steve Gullick
Tour Dates: Dec. 1 - 15; Jan. 13 - Feb. 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Iron Maiden

Live Nation
Tour Dates: Aug. 29 - Sept. 29
Support Acts: Megadeth, Anthrax
Ticketing Info

MGK

Ivan Apfel, Getty Images
Tour Dates: Nov. 15 - Dec. 19; May 15 - June 1
Support Acts: Wiz Khalifa, Julia Wolf
Notes: Tour celebrating Tickets to My Downfall in full.
Ticketing Info

Pallbearer

Photo credit: Dan Almasy
Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - 14
Support Acts: Knoll
Ticketing Info

Puscifer

Photo credit: Travis Shinn
Tour Dates: March 20 - May 14
Support Acts: Dave Hill
Ticketing Info

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez
Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - March 25; July 12-29; Sept. 12-23
Support Acts: Common People, Spacey Jane
Ticketing Info

Rush

Richard Sibbald
Tour Dates: June 7 - Dec. 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Seahaven

Photo: Alex Bemis
Tour Dates: Jan. 22 - Feb. 6
Support Acts: Commoner, Flycatcher
Notes: Winter Forever 15th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info

Soulfly

Photo Credit: Jim Louvau
Tour Dates: Nov. 1 - Nov. 23
Support Acts: Go Ahead and Die
Ticketing Info

Sticky Fingers

LPR Agency
Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - April 9
Support Acts: Ruby Waters
Ticketing Info

Vitriol

Photo by Peter Beste
Tour Dates: Nov. 6 - Dec. 6
Support Acts: Unmerciful, Weeping Death
Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

Getty Images, Getty Images
* Sick New World expands to two locations in 2026. The Las Vegas stop, taking place April 25 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, will feature co-headliners System of a Down and Korn with Bring Me the Horizon, Evanescence, Marilyn Manson, Danny Elfman, Knocked Loose, Ministry, AFI and more. As for the inaugural Sick New World Festival, it will take place Oct. 24 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, features System of a Down, Deftones, Slayer, Evanescence, The Prodigy, Marilyn Manson, Knocked Loose, AFI and more.
Ticketing Info

* Welcome to Rockville continues to add more bands, with The Offspring, Rise Against, Atreyu and The Ataris among the most recent additions. The festival takes place May 7-10 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla.
Ticketing Info

* Motionless in White have announced the lineup for their Apocalypse Fest taking place Nov. 13 at the Mohegan Sun at Casey Plaza in Scranton / Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Black Veil Brides, Holding Absence and Ovtlier are on board.
Ticketing Info

* Miss May I have revealed the lineup for their annual Relentless Fest, taking place Dec. 20 at The Brightside in Dayton Ohio. War of Ages, ENMY, The Crimson Armada and GOROH will open.
Ticketing Info

* The 33rd annul Noise Pop Festival will take place in San Francisco's Bay Area from Jan. 19 through March 1. Tortoise, clipping., Vs Self, Shannon Shaw (of Shannon & The Clams), The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, DeVotchka, Beats Antique and The Joy Formidable are among those who will be playing.
Ticketing Info

* The upcoming Above Ground 4 benefit in Los Angeles has expanded their lineup. Performers include Corey Taylor (Slipknot and Stone Sour), Billy Idol, DMC (Run DMC), Rick Springfield, Sully Erna (Godsmack), Elliot Easton (The Cars), Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison, Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Josh Freese (NIN), B-Real (Cypress Hill), Billy Howerdel (A Perfect Circle), Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle), Gilby Clarke, Marc Labelle (Dirty Honey), Scott Shriner, Fred Coury, Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal), along with Donovan Leitch, Franky Perez, Erik Eldenius, Paul Trudeau, Derek Day, and the Above Ground singers: Laura Mace, Kitten Kuron, and Erica Canales. The musicians will perform the self-titled debut albums from The Cars and The New York Dolls on Oct. 26 at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre.
Ticketing Info

* The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton have revealed that their first official festival appearance will take place March 28 at the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tenn.
Ticketing Info

* The lineup for the 33rd annual Warren Haynes Christmas Jam is set. The bill features Warren Haynes & Friends, Stone Temple Pilots, MJ Lenderman & The Wind, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, and A Very Special Xmas Jam Tribute to Phil Lesh featuring Warren Haynes, Grahame Lesh, Jimmy Herring, John Molo and Jason Crosby. The event will take place Dec. 13 at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Asheville, N.C.
Ticketing Info

Filed Under: 5 seconds of summer, Biffy Clyro, Bon Jovi, Crobot, Electric Callboy, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Machine Gun Kelly, Pallbearer, Puscifer, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Rush, Soulfly
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News, Rock

