17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 17-23, 2025)
It doesn't get much bigger than the tour announcements from this past week. We've got 17 new rock and metal tours that were revealed over the past seven days.
Among those tours was a 2026 stadium headline tour for Foo Fighters with special guests Queens of the Stone Age. You've also got Iron Maiden hitting the road with support from Megadeth and Anthrax and Bon Jovi playing a handful of shows at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Also this past week, Rush expanded their 2026 reunion tour not once, but twice over the last 7 days with 35 new shows added. We also saw new tours announced for Puscifer, Soulfly and Biffy Clyro among others.
This week also saw the reveal of two Sick New World festival dates, the lineup reveal for Noise Pop 2026 and more.
See all the big announcements from the last seven days below.
5 Seconds of Summer
Tour Dates: May 29 - Aug. 28
Support Acts: None Listed
Biffy Clyro
Tour Dates: Dec. 2 - 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Bon Jovi
Tour Dates: July 7 - 14
Support Acts: None Listed
Crobot / The Atomic Bitchwax
Tour Dates: Oct. 24 - Nov. 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Electric Callboy
Tour Dates: April 17 - May 27
Support Acts: Polaris, Scene Queen
Foo Fighters
Tour Dates: Aug. 4 - Sept. 26
Support Acts: Queens of the Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy, Gouge Away
Greg Freeman
Tour Dates: Dec. 1 - 15; Jan. 13 - Feb. 1
Support Acts: None Listed
Iron Maiden
Tour Dates: Aug. 29 - Sept. 29
Support Acts: Megadeth, Anthrax
MGK
Tour Dates: Nov. 15 - Dec. 19; May 15 - June 1
Support Acts: Wiz Khalifa, Julia Wolf
Notes: Tour celebrating Tickets to My Downfall in full.
Pallbearer
Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - 14
Support Acts: Knoll
Puscifer
Tour Dates: March 20 - May 14
Support Acts: Dave Hill
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - March 25; July 12-29; Sept. 12-23
Support Acts: Common People, Spacey Jane
Rush
Tour Dates: June 7 - Dec. 17
Support Acts: None Listed
Seahaven
Tour Dates: Jan. 22 - Feb. 6
Support Acts: Commoner, Flycatcher
Notes: Winter Forever 15th Anniversary Tour
Soulfly
Tour Dates: Nov. 1 - Nov. 23
Support Acts: Go Ahead and Die
Sticky Fingers
Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - April 9
Support Acts: Ruby Waters
Vitriol
Tour Dates: Nov. 6 - Dec. 6
Support Acts: Unmerciful, Weeping Death
Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News
* Sick New World expands to two locations in 2026. The Las Vegas stop, taking place April 25 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, will feature co-headliners System of a Down and Korn with Bring Me the Horizon, Evanescence, Marilyn Manson, Danny Elfman, Knocked Loose, Ministry, AFI and more. As for the inaugural Sick New World Festival, it will take place Oct. 24 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, features System of a Down, Deftones, Slayer, Evanescence, The Prodigy, Marilyn Manson, Knocked Loose, AFI and more.
* Welcome to Rockville continues to add more bands, with The Offspring, Rise Against, Atreyu and The Ataris among the most recent additions. The festival takes place May 7-10 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla.
* Motionless in White have announced the lineup for their Apocalypse Fest taking place Nov. 13 at the Mohegan Sun at Casey Plaza in Scranton / Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Black Veil Brides, Holding Absence and Ovtlier are on board.
* Miss May I have revealed the lineup for their annual Relentless Fest, taking place Dec. 20 at The Brightside in Dayton Ohio. War of Ages, ENMY, The Crimson Armada and GOROH will open.
* The 33rd annul Noise Pop Festival will take place in San Francisco's Bay Area from Jan. 19 through March 1. Tortoise, clipping., Vs Self, Shannon Shaw (of Shannon & The Clams), The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, DeVotchka, Beats Antique and The Joy Formidable are among those who will be playing.
* The upcoming Above Ground 4 benefit in Los Angeles has expanded their lineup. Performers include Corey Taylor (Slipknot and Stone Sour), Billy Idol, DMC (Run DMC), Rick Springfield, Sully Erna (Godsmack), Elliot Easton (The Cars), Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison, Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Josh Freese (NIN), B-Real (Cypress Hill), Billy Howerdel (A Perfect Circle), Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle), Gilby Clarke, Marc Labelle (Dirty Honey), Scott Shriner, Fred Coury, Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal), along with Donovan Leitch, Franky Perez, Erik Eldenius, Paul Trudeau, Derek Day, and the Above Ground singers: Laura Mace, Kitten Kuron, and Erica Canales. The musicians will perform the self-titled debut albums from The Cars and The New York Dolls on Oct. 26 at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre.
* The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton have revealed that their first official festival appearance will take place March 28 at the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tenn.
* The lineup for the 33rd annual Warren Haynes Christmas Jam is set. The bill features Warren Haynes & Friends, Stone Temple Pilots, MJ Lenderman & The Wind, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, and A Very Special Xmas Jam Tribute to Phil Lesh featuring Warren Haynes, Grahame Lesh, Jimmy Herring, John Molo and Jason Crosby. The event will take place Dec. 13 at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Asheville, N.C.
