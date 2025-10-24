It doesn't get much bigger than the tour announcements from this past week. We've got 17 new rock and metal tours that were revealed over the past seven days.

Among those tours was a 2026 stadium headline tour for Foo Fighters with special guests Queens of the Stone Age. You've also got Iron Maiden hitting the road with support from Megadeth and Anthrax and Bon Jovi playing a handful of shows at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Also this past week, Rush expanded their 2026 reunion tour not once, but twice over the last 7 days with 35 new shows added. We also saw new tours announced for Puscifer, Soulfly and Biffy Clyro among others.

This week also saw the reveal of two Sick New World festival dates, the lineup reveal for Noise Pop 2026 and more.

See all the big announcements from the last seven days below.

5 seconds of summer in 2025 Photo Credit: Brian Ziff loading...

Tour Dates: May 29 - Aug. 28

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

biffy clyro in 2025 Eva Pentel loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 2 - 14

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

bon jovi in 2025 Mark Seliger loading...

Tour Dates: July 7 - 14

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

crobot in 2025 TAG Publicity loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 24 - Nov. 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

electric callboy in 2025 Photo by Dajo Eberlei loading...

Tour Dates: April 17 - May 27

Support Acts: Polaris, Scene Queen

Ticketing Info

2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show Kevin Winter, Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 4 - Sept. 26

Support Acts: Queens of the Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy, Gouge Away

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Foo Fighters Ramp Up the Rock With New Song 'Asking for a Friend'

Greg Freeman

greg freeman in 2025 Credit: Steve Gullick loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 1 - 15; Jan. 13 - Feb. 1

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

iron maiden in 2025 Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 29 - Sept. 29

Support Acts: Megadeth, Anthrax

Ticketing Info

Univision's 36th Premio Lo Nuestro - Show Ivan Apfel, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 15 - Dec. 19; May 15 - June 1

Support Acts: Wiz Khalifa, Julia Wolf

Notes: Tour celebrating Tickets to My Downfall in full.

Ticketing Info

pallbearer in 2025 Photo credit: Dan Almasy loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - 14

Support Acts: Knoll

Ticketing Info

puscifer in 2025 Photo credit: Travis Shinn loading...

Tour Dates: March 20 - May 14

Support Acts: Dave Hill

Ticketing Info

rainbow kitten surprise in 2025 Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 27 - March 25; July 12-29; Sept. 12-23

Support Acts: Common People, Spacey Jane

Ticketing Info

RUSH 2025 Richard Sibbald loading...

Tour Dates: June 7 - Dec. 17

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Seahaven

seahaven in 2025 Photo: Alex Bemis loading...

Tour Dates: Jan. 22 - Feb. 6

Support Acts: Commoner, Flycatcher

Notes: Winter Forever 15th Anniversary Tour

Ticketing Info

soulfly in 2025 Photo Credit: Jim Louvau loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 1 - Nov. 23

Support Acts: Go Ahead and Die

Ticketing Info

Sticky Fingers

sticky fingers in 2022 LPR Agency loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 28 - April 9

Support Acts: Ruby Waters

Ticketing Info

Vitriol

vitriol in 2025 Photo by Peter Beste loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 6 - Dec. 6

Support Acts: Unmerciful, Weeping Death

Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

silhouette of a concert crowd Getty Images, Getty Images loading...

* Sick New World expands to two locations in 2026. The Las Vegas stop, taking place April 25 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, will feature co-headliners System of a Down and Korn with Bring Me the Horizon, Evanescence, Marilyn Manson, Danny Elfman, Knocked Loose, Ministry, AFI and more. As for the inaugural Sick New World Festival, it will take place Oct. 24 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, features System of a Down, Deftones, Slayer, Evanescence, The Prodigy, Marilyn Manson, Knocked Loose, AFI and more.

Ticketing Info

* Welcome to Rockville continues to add more bands, with The Offspring, Rise Against, Atreyu and The Ataris among the most recent additions. The festival takes place May 7-10 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla.

Ticketing Info

* Motionless in White have announced the lineup for their Apocalypse Fest taking place Nov. 13 at the Mohegan Sun at Casey Plaza in Scranton / Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Black Veil Brides, Holding Absence and Ovtlier are on board.

Ticketing Info

* Miss May I have revealed the lineup for their annual Relentless Fest, taking place Dec. 20 at The Brightside in Dayton Ohio. War of Ages, ENMY, The Crimson Armada and GOROH will open.

Ticketing Info

* The 33rd annul Noise Pop Festival will take place in San Francisco's Bay Area from Jan. 19 through March 1. Tortoise, clipping., Vs Self, Shannon Shaw (of Shannon & The Clams), The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, DeVotchka, Beats Antique and The Joy Formidable are among those who will be playing.

Ticketing Info

* The upcoming Above Ground 4 benefit in Los Angeles has expanded their lineup. Performers include Corey Taylor (Slipknot and Stone Sour), Billy Idol, DMC (Run DMC), Rick Springfield, Sully Erna (Godsmack), Elliot Easton (The Cars), Steve Stevens, Billy Morrison, Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Josh Freese (NIN), B-Real (Cypress Hill), Billy Howerdel (A Perfect Circle), Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle), Gilby Clarke, Marc Labelle (Dirty Honey), Scott Shriner, Fred Coury, Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal), along with Donovan Leitch, Franky Perez, Erik Eldenius, Paul Trudeau, Derek Day, and the Above Ground singers: Laura Mace, Kitten Kuron, and Erica Canales. The musicians will perform the self-titled debut albums from The Cars and The New York Dolls on Oct. 26 at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre.

Ticketing Info

* The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton have revealed that their first official festival appearance will take place March 28 at the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tenn.

Ticketing Info

* The lineup for the 33rd annual Warren Haynes Christmas Jam is set. The bill features Warren Haynes & Friends, Stone Temple Pilots, MJ Lenderman & The Wind, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, and A Very Special Xmas Jam Tribute to Phil Lesh featuring Warren Haynes, Grahame Lesh, Jimmy Herring, John Molo and Jason Crosby. The event will take place Dec. 13 at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Asheville, N.C.

Ticketing Info