Iron Maiden's 50th anniversary festival EddFest is even bigger and for two historic reasons — former singer Blaze Bayley has been added as a Friday headliner and Steve Harris' very first band Gypsy's Kiss will be taking the stage as well.

“I’m so excited to be invited to headline Friday night at EddFest, celebrating 50 years of Iron Maiden,” says Bayley, who fronted the band from 1994 to 1999. “I am so proud of my two albums with the band and I'm really looking forward to playing some of the songs that we recorded together. Can't wait to see you all at the hallowed grounds of Knebworth!”

Bayley, who last released Circle of Stone (2024) as a solo artist, will be performing a set featuring songs 1995's The X Factor and 1998's Virtual XI.

READ MORE: Watch the Star-Studded Trailer for 'Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition' Documentary

As for Gypsy's Kiss, Harris will not be reuniting with his early band. The lineup is currently made up of singer Ross Hunter, guitarists David Smith (original member), Fraser Marr and Jonathan Morley, drummer Stuart Emms and bassist Robin Gatcum. Together, they put out the album Piece by Piece last year.

About the lineup additions, Hariss enthuses, "Having the opportunity to put together our very own festival at Knebworth and celebrate 50 years of Iron Maiden, has given me a chance to bring together friends past and present and create a really special weekend for the fans. I’m very pleased that Blaze is able to join us and perform some of the songs we wrote and recorded in the 90s. He has been a big part of Iron Maiden’s career and I know the fans will be really excited to see him on stage at EddFest. It’s also great to have Gypsy’s Kiss playing with us at Knebworth too. They were a big part of my musical heritage and it’s really exciting to have them play at the Maidenville stage."

Who Else Is Playing Eddfest?

Iron Maiden's EddFest will be held on July 10 and 11 in Knebworth, England. The grounds will further represent the band's historic and iconography with the Infinite Dreams Museum Experience, Eddie's Ultimate Dive Bar and more.

See the full lineup below.

Friday Night - Maidenville Second Stage

Blaze Bayley

Stray

Maiden United

Airforce

Gypsy’s Kiss

Tony Moore’s Awake

Hair Metal Glamageddon

Saturday Night - Main Stage

Iron Maiden

The Darkness

The Hu

Airbourne

The Almighty

Blaze Bayley Added to Iron Maiden 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Earlier this year, Iron Maiden received their third nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. At the time, every member past and present who appeared on a studio album had been nominated for induction with the exception of Blaze Bayley.

In late March, the Rock Hall quietly added Bayley's name to the list of 2026 nominees.

Below, see how many songs each member of Iron Maiden has written.