The touring industry is picking up a bit this past week with 11 new rock and metal tours announced over the last seven days.

MGK leads the way, finishing out 2025 with a month-long trek supporting his Lost American album.

Elsewhere, Rock Hall vets Heart will be hitting the road for more shows in early 2026 and metal favorites Sabaton have a new record to support and will be hitting the road in support of their Legends set.

Plus, Sammy Hagar is hitting Vegas for two residencies in 2026. Get details on where and when you can catch the "Red Rocker" playing music from throughout his legendary careeer.

This week also brought the 2026 Coachella lineup, the reveal of The Who's last U.S. show and New Year's Eve shows for Phish and Gov't Mule.

Check out the latest in touring news from the last seven days below.

sammy hagar las vegas residency

Tour Dates: March 11 - 21; Sept. 18 - 26

Support Acts: None

Notes: Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM

heart 2025

Tour Dates: Feb. 15 - March 15

Support Acts: Lucinda Williams

lcd soundsystem, james murphy

Tour Dates: Nov. 20 - 23; Dec. 4 - 7; Dec. 10 - 13

Support Acts: Still to be announced.

Notes: New York City residency at Knockdown Center in Queens.

many eyes in 2025

Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Tour Dates: Nov. 15 - Dec. 19

Tour Dates: Nov. 15 - Dec. 19

Support Acts: Julia Wolf

Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy

michael shannon and jason narducy on late night with seth meyers in 2023.

Tour Dates: Feb. 11 - March 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Performing R.E.M.'s Life's Rich Pageant.

Pretty Pity

pretty pity in 2025

Tour Dates: Oct. 6 - Nov. 22

Support Acts: None Listed

primer 55 in 2025

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 21

Support Acts: Lines of Loyalty

sabaton singer and tour fyler

Tour Dates: Feb. 9 - April 20

Support Acts: None Listed

The Third Mind

the third mind in 2025

Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - 24

Support Acts: Bolero!, Mad Alchemist Liquid Light Show, Taylor Scott Band

Wakeman & Son

rick wakeman and oliver wakeman

Tour Dates: March 11 - 29

Support Acts: None Listed

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

fans attend machine gun kelly concert in las vegas in 2021

Coachella, Bravo Fest + Maryland Deathfest Updates

* the 2026 Coachella lineup is officially set with pop stars Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G leading the way. However, there are plenty of rock bands littered throughout the lineup including The Strokes, Turnstile, Iggy Pop, Devo, Wet Leg, Hot Mulligan, David Byrne, Interpol, Royel Otis, Suicidal Tendencies and Black Flag. The festival is set for two weekends — April 10-12 and April 17-19 — at the Empire Polo Field grounds in Indio, California.

* The 6th Annual Bravofest is set for Sept. 27 at Charlee Bravo's in Putnam, Ct. SuperChild will headline, with support from Imbolg, Sepsiss, Symfinity, Revel 9, Nate Dal Cais, Vague Perception, Too Fat to Fly, Dirty Genes and Throttle Hyde. The festival will benefit Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a nonprofit organization based in Taunton, Massachusetts, that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, enabling them to rebuild their lives.

* Maryland Deathfest have added Oranssi Pazuzu, Wayfarer and Black Lung to their 2026 lineup. They join the previously named Kreator, God Dethroned, November's Doom, Bongzilla, Rwake, Cephalotripsy, The Crown, Witch Vomit, Necrofier, Destruction, Pig Destroyer and many more. The festival will take place at multiple venues in the Baltimore area between May 21-24.

The Who's Final U.S. Performance

* The Who have confirmed that their final U.S. performance will take place on Oct. 1 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif.

New Year's Eve Performances

* Gov't Mule have confirmed their annual New Year's Eve performances. The group just added shows in Schenectady, N.Y. (Dec. 28, Proctors Theatre) and New York City (Dec. 30 and 31, Beacon Theatre) leading up to the turn of the year.

* Phish will finish out their year with a four-night stand at New York's Madison Square Garden. The band is set to play Dec. 28, 29, 30 and 31 at the legendary venue.

