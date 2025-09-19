11 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 12-18, 2025)

11 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 12-18, 2025)

Rodin Eckenroth / Ethan Miller / Srdjan Stevanovic / Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

The touring industry is picking up a bit this past week with 11 new rock and metal tours announced over the last seven days.

MGK leads the way, finishing out 2025 with a month-long trek supporting his Lost American album.

Elsewhere, Rock Hall vets Heart will be hitting the road for more shows in early 2026 and metal favorites Sabaton have a new record to support and will be hitting the road in support of their Legends set.

Plus, Sammy Hagar is hitting Vegas for two residencies in 2026. Get details on where and when you can catch the "Red Rocker" playing music from throughout his legendary careeer.

This week also brought the 2026 Coachella lineup, the reveal of The Who's last U.S. show and New Year's Eve shows for Phish and Gov't Mule.

Check out the latest in touring news from the last seven days below.

Sammy Hagar

Rob Shanahan
loading...

Tour Dates: March 11 - 21; Sept. 18 - 26
Support Acts: None
Notes: Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Sammy Hagar + Kirk Hammett Planning to Collaborate

Heart

Photo Credit: Criss Cain
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 15 - March 15
Support Acts: Lucinda Williams
Ticketing Info

LCD Soundsystem

Marcelo Hernandez, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 20 - 23; Dec. 4 - 7; Dec. 10 - 13
Support Acts: Still to be announced.
Notes: New York City residency at Knockdown Center in Queens.
Ticketing Info

Many Eyes

Photo by Niles Gregory
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

MGK

Ivan Apfel, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 15 - Dec. 19
Support Acts: Julia Wolf
Ticketing Info

Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy

Lloyd Bishop / NBC, Getty Images
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 11 - March 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Performing R.E.M.'s Life's Rich Pageant.
Ticketing Info

Pretty Pity

Promo photo credit: Angel Pinango
loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 6 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Primer 55 / Smile Empty Soul

Facebook: Primer 55
loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 21
Support Acts: Lines of Loyalty
Ticketing Info

Sabaton

Srdjan Stevanovic, Stringer/Getty Images / Live Nation
loading...

Tour Dates: Feb. 9 - April 20
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

The Third Mind

Craig Parker Adams
loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - 24
Support Acts: Bolero!, Mad Alchemist Liquid Light Show, Taylor Scott Band
Ticketing Info

Wakeman & Son

Chipster PR
loading...

Tour Dates: March 11 - 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Rock + Metal Festival or Special Show News

Ethan Miller, Getty Images
loading...

Coachella, Bravo Fest + Maryland Deathfest Updates

* the 2026 Coachella lineup is officially set with pop stars Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G leading the way. However, there are plenty of rock bands littered throughout the lineup including The Strokes, Turnstile, Iggy Pop, Devo, Wet Leg, Hot Mulligan, David Byrne, Interpol, Royel Otis, Suicidal Tendencies and Black Flag. The festival is set for two weekends — April 10-12 and April 17-19 — at the Empire Polo Field grounds in Indio, California.
Ticketing Info

* The 6th Annual Bravofest is set for Sept. 27 at Charlee Bravo's in Putnam, Ct. SuperChild will headline, with support from Imbolg, Sepsiss, Symfinity, Revel 9, Nate Dal Cais, Vague Perception, Too Fat to Fly, Dirty Genes and Throttle Hyde. The festival will benefit Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a nonprofit organization based in Taunton, Massachusetts, that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, enabling them to rebuild their lives.
Ticketing Info

* Maryland Deathfest have added Oranssi Pazuzu, Wayfarer and Black Lung to their 2026 lineup. They join the previously named Kreator, God Dethroned, November's Doom, Bongzilla, Rwake, Cephalotripsy, The Crown, Witch Vomit, Necrofier, Destruction, Pig Destroyer and many more. The festival will take place at multiple venues in the Baltimore area between May 21-24.
Ticketing Info

The Who's Final U.S. Performance

* The Who have confirmed that their final U.S. performance will take place on Oct. 1 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif.
Ticketing Info

New Year's Eve Performances

* Gov't Mule have confirmed their annual New Year's Eve performances. The group just added shows in Schenectady, N.Y. (Dec. 28, Proctors Theatre) and New York City (Dec. 30 and 31, Beacon Theatre) leading up to the turn of the year.
Ticketing Info

* Phish will finish out their year with a four-night stand at New York's Madison Square Garden. The band is set to play Dec. 28, 29, 30 and 31 at the legendary venue.
Ticketing Info

2025 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

The bands that are touring in 2025, who is opening and how to get tickets.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: Heart, LCD Soundsystem, Machine Gun Kelly, Many Eyes, Sabaton, Sammy Hagar, Smile Empty Soul
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Metal, News, Rock

More From Loudwire