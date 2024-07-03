Corey Taylor and mgk may have had the dumbest rock feud ever.

We've covered a couple of different rock and metal feuds in our Behind the Feud series on YouTube, including the rivalries between Slipknot and Mushroomhead, Dave Mustaine and Metallica, Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses and Trent Reznor and Marilyn Manson.

In the latest episode, we cover Taylor and mgk's beef, which went on for a bit a few years ago. The situation seemed to have started with a dig by Taylor, but he later revealed that it was really a comment that mgk made in late 2020 during an interview with Spotify's Allison Hagendorf that triggered the whole situation.

Throughout the duration of their beef, it came out that Taylor had actually recorded a verse for a song on mgk's 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall — his first pop-punk album — but the rapper-turned-rocker never used it. Both musicians went back and forth at each other both in interviews and during live performances, so naturally, the media picked up on it.

The feud was short-lived, and both rockers expressed some level of regret over the way they handled it. It doesn't seem that a collaboration between them will ever be likely in the future, though, especially as mgk is making his way back to his rap roots.

Regardless, we explore what started the feud, what went down between the musicians and where they stand today in the video, which you can see for yourself below.

The DUMBEST Rock Feud Ever?