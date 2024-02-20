Machine Gun Kelly has shared the first photo of his new blackout tattoos after wiping his Instagram clean.

It's unclear exactly when MGK cleared his Instagram. As of the time of publication, the only photo on his profile is of him shirtless with a large blackout tattoo across his upper body and arms, covering many of the tattoos he already had.

The caption of the post reads, "For spiritual purposes only," and he thanked the artist, Roxx, who did the tattoo.

The artist shared another picture from the same photo session on their own Instagram and wrote, "Made some art with [Machine Gun Kelly]. Never met a tougher one." MGK commented, "Thanks for the joy and the pain."

See both posts below.

As we've seen with many artists lately, wiping an Instagram profile tends to be indicative of a new era of music coming. Such was the case with Sleep Token, who deleted all of their posts and changed their bio on Instagram before announcing several tour legs and their signing with RCA Records.

MGK further supported this idea by sharing a link to a video premiere dated for tomorrow (Feb. 21) at 1PM ET, which is titled "Don't Let Me Go." It'll be his first bit of new music since he released the song "Pressure" in May of 2023.

That track was a big departure from the pop-punk he did on 2020's Tickets to My Downfall and 2022's Mainstream Sellout, and in April of 2022, the musician did state that his next album would be a rap record.

READ MORE: Megan Fox Debuts Nu-Metal Look With Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce

"I’m going to make a rap album for myself. For no other reason, no point to prove, no chip on my shoulder... If I keep doing things to prove things to people, I’m going to, one, drive myself crazy and, two, not make a good product," MGK told Audacy's Kevan Kenney in 2022, indicating what musical turn he planned to take next.