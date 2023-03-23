Machine Gun Kelly + Megan Fox Reported to Be ‘On a Break’ From Relationship

After what appeared to be a February dust up during Super Bowl week, US Weekly is now reporting that Machine Gun Kelly and actress Megan Fox are now "on a break," with their wedding plans "stalled."

The magazine reports an insider as sharing, “Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact. They are very hot and cold.”

The source went on to add, “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

The couple got engaged in January 2022 after meeting on the set of the 2021 film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. Shortly after attending the Grammys together in February, tensions came to the forefront while the pair were attending Super Bowl festivities.

Fox initially removed all traces of the rapper-turned rocker from her Instagram page, posting a lyrical couplet from Beyoncé's 2016 track "Pray You Catch Me" about her husband Jay-Z's own affair: That led to speculation of cheating within the relationship. Then, at one point, she was only following MGK rival Eminem, as well as actors Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet on her Instagram account. She then deactivated the account soon after once sites started to report on the supposed split rumors.

Not long after, rumors circulated that the musician had cheated with guitarist Sophie Lloyd from his live band, something that Lloyd publicly denied and Fox later squashed while supporting the musician online. “Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster," said Fox. "You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can. middle finger up.”

About a week after rumors started circulating about the couple's apparent divide, Fox issued a statement addressing the infidelity rumors. She noted, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

She then accused the media of running "random baseless stories," stating, "You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

Since the couple first met, they've starred together on-screen in the films Taurus and Good Mourning, the latter of which MGK won a worst director Razzie for alongside Mod Sun. Fox also appeared in Machine Gun Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" and "Drunk Face" videos.