Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Grace and Maturity’ in Grammy Loss

While Machine Gun Kelly has occasionally spoken with bravado about his accomplishments, the rapper-turned-rocker came at his Grammy loss over the weekend from a place of humility, and it's something that didn't go unnoticed by his fiancee, actress Megan Fox. Fox penned a sweet message for MGK after losing out on the Best Rock Album category, praising his "grace and maturity."

Speaking with E! News on the Grammys red carpet, the musician humbly offered, “Ultimately, I’m really happy to be in the company of such great musicians. I didn’t take the category home, and I almost feel like I asked for that lesson. Like, I felt like I lacked self-love, and I was valuing myself so much on career accomplishments that I needed this. The car ride here was very cathartic for me … I need to appreciate what I already have, and once that self-love happens for me, things like the awards and all that will come.”

Shortly after his loss (Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9 won over Kelly's Mainstream Sellout), MGK also spoke with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that he's been on a journey to discovering his self-worth. "It was more cathartic, and I learned a bigger lesson in the 45-minute car ride that I had on the way here than I think I've learned in 30 years," he told ET. "It's the beginning of my journey of self-worth," he added, taking the loss in stride.

Complimenting the musician, Fox posted, "Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you."

She continued, "Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award. Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever."

Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout did top the Billboard 200 Album Chart upon its release in 2022. The album yielded five singles including "Papercuts," "Emo Girl" and "Maybe." Kelly's Mainstream Sellout was nominated against Osbourne's Patient Number 9 as well as The Black Keys' Dropout Boogie, Elvis Costello & the Imposters' The Boy Named If, Idles' Crawler and Spoon's Lucifer on the Sofa.

The musician could add to his trophy case soon, though the honors may not be ones he's particularly proud of. The MGK-starring film, Good Mourning, was nominated for seven Golden Raspberry Awards, celebrating the worst in filmmaking over the past year. As an actor, Kelly goes by his given name Colson Baker, and he's up for Worst Actor, Worst Director and Worst Onscreen Combo alongside fellow musician Mod Sun. The Razzies will be revealed on March 11.