Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album at 2023 Grammy Awards

Ozzy Osbourne won his second Grammy of the night, taking home the 2023 Grammy award for Best Rock Album for Patient Number 9.

The award was announced during a live pre-ceremony, which began at 3:30PM ET where dozens of other category winners are unveiled in advance of the televised event on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8PM ET with host Trevor Noah.

Osbourne was up against The Black Keys, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Idles and Machine Gun Kelly for the honor. Producer Andrew Watt once again returned to the stage to accept the honor for Osbourne

“Wow! Ozzy, Sharon we love you so much. We just want to take a moment to thank the musicians that helped to make this unbelievable album. So many people came together for Ozzy. The great Taylor Hawkins, Chad Smith, Robert Trujillo, the great Jeff Beck - the greatest guitar player alive, Josh Homme, Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath…. We love you all thank you," said Watt and Trujillo, the latter of whom appears as a guest bassist on the record.

See the complete list of this year's Best Rock Album nominees below.

2023 Grammys - Best Rock Album Nominees

The Black Keys, Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, The Boy Named If

Idles, Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne, Patient Number 9

Spoon, Lucifer on the Sofa

Just a moment earlier, Osbourne was awarded Best Metal Performance for the song "Degradation Rules" featuring Tony Iommi.

Prior to tonight (Feb. 5), the Prince of Darkness had earned three Grammy awards — Best Metal Performance With Vocal for "I Don't Want to Change the World" (36th Annual Grammy Awards), Best Metal Performance for Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" (42nd Annual Grammy Awards) and Best Metal Performance for Black Sabbath's "God Is Dead?" (56th Annual Grammy Awards).

