Here is the full winners list for each rock and metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

A total of four awards will be doled out at "Music's Biggest Night" — Best Rock Performance, Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album.

Only one artist — Ozzy Osbourne — has been nominated in each category. For Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, the 74-year-old legend was nominated for the title track to last year's Patient Number 9 album, which features a guest appearance from the now late Jeff Beck.

For Best Metal Performance, the Prince of Darkness earned a nod for the single "Degradation Rules," another song with a cameo, this time from his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi. And in the Best Rock Album category, Patient Number 9 is among five total nominees.

The next most decorated nominee are Turnstile, whose single "Holiday" is up for Best Rock Performance while "Blackout" contends for Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Song.

There's also the Best Alternative Music Album, Best Alternative Music Performance and more categories and even some rock-related acts nominated in other categories that aren't just rock.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards is being broadcasted on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ and will begin at 8PM ET. The non-televised pre-ceremony starts at 3:30PM ET and can be viewed here.

2023 Grammy Awards — All Rock + Metal Nominees/Winners

IMPORTANT: This post is being updated in real time. The winner of each category will be denoted as (WINNER) next to their name below as they are officially announced.

To see the winners of all Grammy Awards categories — not just rock and metal — head here.

Best Rock Performance

Bryan Adams, "So Happy It Hurts"

Beck, "Old Man"

The Black Keys, "Wild Child"

(WINNER) Brandi Carlile, "Broken Horses"

Idles, "Crawl!"

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck, "Patient Number 9"

Turnstile, "Holiday"

Best Metal Performance

Ghost, "Call Me Little Sunshine"

Megadeth, "We'll Be Back"

Muse, "Kill or Be Killed"

(WINNER) Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi, "Degradation Rules"

Turnstile, "Blackout"

Best Rock Song

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"

Turnstile, "Blackout"

(WINNER) Brandi Carlile, "Broken Horses"

The War on Drugs, "Harmonia's Dream"

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck, "Patient Number 9"

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys, Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, The Boy Named If

Idles, Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout

(WINNER) Ozzy Osbourne, Patient Number 9

Spoon, Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire, We

Big Thief, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Bjork, Fossora

(WINNER) Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Cool It Down

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys, "There'd Better Be a Mirrorball"

Big Thief, "Certainty"

Florence + the Machine, "King"

(WINNER) Wet Leg, "Chaise Longue"

Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius, "Spitting Off the Edge of the World"

Record of the Year

ABBA, "Don't Shut Me Down"

Adele, "Easy on Me"

Beyonce, "Break My Soul"

Mary J. Blige, "Good Morning Gorgeous"

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius, "You and Me on the Rock"

Doja Cat, "Woman"

Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"

Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Album of the Year

ABBA, Voyage

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Mary J. Blige, Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo, Special

Harry Styles, Harry's House

Song of the Year

"abcdefu" (Gayle)

Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, songwriters

"About Damn Time" (Lizzo)

Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters

"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version - The Short Film) (Taylor Swift)

Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters

"As It Was" (Harry Styles)

Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters

"Bad Habit" (Steve Lacy)

Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters

"Break My Soul" (Beyonce)

Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters

"Easy On Me" (Adele)

Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters

"God Did" (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters

"The Heart Part 5" (Kendrick Lamar)

Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters

(WINNER) "Just Like That" (Bonnie Raitt)

Bonnie Raitt, songwriter

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Toby Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

(WINNER) Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis

(WINNER) - Encanto

Stranger Things: Soundtrack for the Netflix Series Season 4, Vol. 2

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fire Team Elite

(WINNER) - Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Old World

Best Recording Package

(WINNER)Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra, Beginningless Beginning

Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors

Soporus, Divers

William Stichter, art director

Spiritualized, Everything Was Beautiful

Mark Farrow, art director

Fann, Telos

Ming Liu, art director

Underoath, Voyeurist

Tnsn Dvsn, art director

Best Boxed or Limited Edition Package

Various Artists, Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined

Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors

Danny Elfman, Big Mess

Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

Black Pumas, Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

They Might Be Giants, Book

Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

(WINNER) The Grateful Dead, In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83

Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors

Best Americana Album

(WINNER) Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days

Dr. John, Things Happen Than Way

Keb' Mo, Good to Be...

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Raise the Roof

Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That

Best Americana Roots Song

Anais Mitchell, "Bright Star"

Sheryl Crow, "Forever"

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, "High and Lonesome"

(WINNER) Bonnie Raitt, "Just Like That"

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell, "Prodigal Daughter"

Brandi Carlile, "You and Me on the Rock"

Head to the Grammys website for information on how to watch the events.

Metal Grammys Year by Year: Who Really Should Have Won