Paramore Make History With First of Its Kind Win at 2024 Grammys

Paramore are the first band fronted by a woman to win the Best Rock Album category at the Grammy Awards.

The group earned two victories at the 2024 Grammy Awards. The first was for Best Rock Album for their 2023 effort This Is Why while the album's title track picked up the Best Alternative Music Performance trophy.

Singer Hayley Williams is also the first woman to win Best Rock Album since 1999, when Sheryl Crow won for The Globe Sessions.

For the Best Rock Album Grammy, Paramore beat out the latest records by Metallica, Foo Fighters, Greta Van Fleet and Queens of the Stone Age. Greta Van Fleet won in 2019, while the Foos notched victories in 2001, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2022.

Metallica did, however, win Best Metal Performance this year for the title track to last year's 72 Seasons album.

See a history of the Best Rock Album winners below.

PopCrush has a breakdown of all of this year's Grammy winners, which will continue through the end of tonight's CBS broadcast (roughly 11PM ET).

Past Best Rock Album Grammy Winners

1995 — The Rolling Stones, Voodoo Lounge

1996 — Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill

1997 — Sheryl Crow, Sheryl Crow

1998 — John Fogerty, Blue Moon Swamp

1999 — Sheryl Crow, The Globe Sessions (last woman to win Best Rock Album until 2024)

2000 — Santana, Supernatural

2001 — Foo Fighters, There Is Nothing Left to Lose

2002 — U2, All That You Can't Leave Behind

2003 — Bruce Springsteen, The Rising

2004 — Foo Fighters, One by One

2005 — Green Day, American Idiot

2006 — U2, How to Dismantale an Atomic Bomb

2007 — Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stadium Arcadium

2008 — Foo Fighters, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace

2009 — Coldplay, Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends

2010 — Green Day, 21st Century Breakdown

2011 — Muse, The Resistance

2012 — Foo Fighters, Wasting Light

2013 — The Black Keys, El Camino

2014 — Led Zeppelin, Celebration Day

2015 — Beck, Morning Phase

2016 — Muse, Drones

2017 — Cage the Elephant, Tell Me I'm Pretty

2018 — The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

2019 — Greta Van Fleet, From the Firesi

2020 — Cage the Elephant, Social Cues

2021 — The Strokes, The New Abnormal

2022 — Foo Fighters, Medicine at Midnight

2023 — Ozzy Osbourne, Patient Number 9

2024 — Paramore, This Is Why