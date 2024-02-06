Paramore Hope Best Rock Album Grammy Win Opens Doors for Women in Alternative Music

Paramore hope their Grammy win for Best Rock Album will act as a reminder to make "rock and alternative spaces more inclusive".

The Hayley Williams-led pop rock group became the first female-fronted act to win the prize at the prestigious ceremony at the weekend, with their acclaimed LP This Is Why beating Foo Fighters‘ But Here We Are, Greta Van Fleet‘s Starcatcher, Metallica’s 72 Seasons and Queens of the Stone Age’s In Times New Roman.

And the "Misery Business" hitmakers – completed by Zac Farro and Taylor York - hope it will open the doors for other female artists in the scene.

Reflecting on the win, Paramore wrote on Instagram (through their Instagram Stories): “First off, infinite thanks to our fans, our team, and the voting academy for making ‘This Is Why’ such a moment for us, 20 years into our career.

"Our band won two Grammys last night, sitting together in Zac's living room, dressed in our regular clothes (yes, we saw the empty red carpet meme)."

They continued: "Turns out, our win for Best Rock Album was a historic feat as we are the first female-fronted band to ever take home a trophy for this category. Ridiculous yet true! It’s an honor for Paramore to be a small but constant reminder for people to keep pushing these rock and alternative spaces to be more inclusive.”

And commenting on their split from Atlantic Records, they concluded: “Some of you will know that This Is Why was our last album for our deal with Atlantic Records. To finish anything well is something to be proud of. Thank you to anyone who supported the ethos of Paramore as much as the music.”

Fans feared the "Ain't It Fun" hitmakers had split when they deleted all their social media posts and website, followed by the cancellation of a slew of planned performances.

However, they recently returned with a cover of "Burning Down The House" for a Talking Heads tribute album.