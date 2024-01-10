Paramore on Wednesday (Jan. 10) shared their first new post on their official Instagram account since wiping their Instagram, Twitter and official website completely clean in a social media purge.

The new post is a video teaser shared in tandem with the film house A24, advertising a tribute album commemorating Stop Making Sense, the influential 1984 concert film by Talking Heads.

Paramore say they will be the first track on the album. In the trailer, you can hear a bit of Hayley Williams and Paramore doing the classic Talking Heads track "Burning Down the House." It contains clips from a music video directed by Paramore's Zac Farro with filmmaker AJ Gibboney.

Watch the Paramore teaser below.

"We've got a tape we'd like to play you," A24 says in a post, referencing the opening line of Stop Making Sense. "16 tracks from 16 artists. Track 1: Paramore. Coming soon." It is currently unclear what other 15 artists will be involved at this time.

The original Stop Making Sense, helmed by Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme, is revered for its innovative approach to capturing live music. It's considered a milestone in concert filmmaking for its presentation, impact and timeless appeal. It also recirculated in theaters in 2023, commemorating 40 years since the original film was shot.

Paramore's latest studio album, This Is Why, emerged in February 2023. The band will continue taking their live show across the globe in 2024, including on tour with Taylor Swift.

As for why Paramore expunged their past social media posts, it's simply to mark a new beginning after the group completed their recording contract with their longtime record label, Atlantic.

Now, Paramore fans can look forward to Williams putting on the big suit:

Paramore Talking Heads Tribute Teaser

Stop Making Sense Trailer (1984)