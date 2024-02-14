These are married couples who are in bands together.

Get ready to dive into the heartwarming world of musical matrimony! We've curated a list of dynamic duos, not just bound by love, but also by a shared passion for music.

These couples don't just hit the right notes onstage, they're also hitting the highs and lows of married life together. Isn't that romantic?

Picture this: harmonies that go beyond the studio, guitar riffs synchronized with the rhythm of their hearts and a shared melody that defines their journey. What sets this list apart is the commitment these lovebirds have not only to their craft but also to each other. It's a beautiful symphony of romance and music.

READ MORE: The 10 Most Romantic Hard Rock Songs to Set the Mood

But here's the twist — our list exclusively features bands where the members are not just musical partners but life partners too. At the time of writing, these couples are happily married, bringing a whole new meaning to the phrase "in tune with each other." It's not just about making great music; it's about creating a lifetime of memories, both on and off the stage.

From indie folk to metalcore, each couple on this list has a unique story to tell, proving that the bond of marriage can be as harmonious as their music. So, if you're looking for a dose of love, music, and the magic that happens when the two collide, join us as we explore the enchanting world of bands where love is not just a lyric but a lifelong commitment.

(We're not including former bands who were fronted by a couple who've since divorced, such as Sonic Youth, The White Stripes and The Civil Wars. That's a list for another time!)

Keep reading for the bands that contain married couples.

Married Couples Who Are in Rock or Metal Bands Together Get ready to groove with these power duos! These are married couples who are in bands together. From sweet harmonies to synchronized guitar solos, these lovebirds prove that the couple who plays together stays together. Check out our list of happily-ever-after bands! Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp