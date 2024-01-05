Paramore fans can rest a little easier, as Variety reports from sources close to the band that the reason that most of their social media was recently wiped clean was that they have officially become free agents after completing their recording contract with Atlantic Records.

The band had teased that their time with Atlantic was coming to an end during an UPROXX interview earlier in December.

"Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they’re at it), a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close. They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty," was an excerpted portion from the article.

However, the article continued, "But one thing’s for sure — they’re still going to be together, and they’re still going to keep having fun. 'The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other's community,' [Hayley] Williams says. [Zac] Farro agrees, 'I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.' And wherever they end up, the massive community of fans Paramore has cultivated will be here for them, too."

Even with the band serving notice, seeing the band's socials suddenly wiped clean was a bit jarring for fans of the group, with speculation running that the group would soon remedy the situation. But as of early January, their Instagram and X accounts remain mostly blank, with the exception of the group using their Instagram Stories to reveal they were bowing out of the ALTer EGO radio festival later this month. The group's official website is officially no more as well, turning up a "404 Not Found" error when sought.

After exiting the radio festival, Paramore were trending on X, with fans speculating about the lack of social media presence and the concert cancellation, wondering if a breakup might be coming.

But per Variety's sources, the social media move coincided with the band's contract with Atlantic expiring. Only their Facebook account appears to have an archived history at this point. As for the concert cancellation, sources told Variety that it truly was a scheduling conflict that necessitated the band pulling out of the radio festival.

The group still has dates with Taylor Swift on the books for later in the year.