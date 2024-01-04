The curious case of Paramore's current status continues, with the band offering a brief statement through their Instagram Stories announcing that they will not be able to make the upcoming iHeartRadio ALTer EGO festival that's taking place January 13 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Their statement simply read as follows:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Paramore can no longer attend and perform at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO on January 13. The band apologizes for any inconvenience.

paramore, alter ego 2023 statement Instagram Stories: Paramore loading...

The cancellation of their appearance follows a December steeped in mystery for the group. In mid-December, the band used their Instagram stories to post an excerpt from a larger interview that read, "Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they're at it), a chapter of the band's career has come to a close. They've now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there's a level of uncertainty." But, also included on their social media was a link to the full interview with UPROXX which offered a broader picture of their current state.

Immediately after the excerpted portion that caused concern amongst the band's fanbase, it was added, "But one thing’s for sure — they’re still going to be together, and they’re still going to keep having fun. 'The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other's community,' Williams says. Farro agrees, 'I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.' And wherever they end up, the massive community of fans Paramore has cultivated will be here for them, too." Interestingly enough, elsewhere in the interview Hayley Williams bemoaned some of the clickbait journalism that comes from social media.

Then, on Dec. 26, Paramore wiped their Instagram and X accounts clean, updated them with blank profile pictures and also deleted their official website, leaving fans confused. Some speculated that with Hayley Williams birthday on the horizon, perhaps a new statement about their future would be coming, but Williams birthday came and went with no change to their social media.

Now comes the cancellation of their scheduled performance at ALTer EGO, which further adds to the confusion about the band's current state.

Organizers of the radio festival were able to move quickly though to find a replacement. Fall Out Boy was announced as the fill-in, stating, "We are thrilled to join the 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO lineup and celebrate our most recent album So Much (For) Stardust. We are looking forward to closing out an incredible night of music in advance of our upcoming 'So Much For (2our)Dust' US concert run."

They join a lineup that includes The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds To Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband and The Last Dinner Party. And those not in the Southern California area can stream the concert through VEEPS. More details here.

