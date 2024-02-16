Paramore’s Hayley Williams Rips Politician + State’s ‘Blatant Racism’ Denying Grammy Winner

Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams has voiced her disappointment after one of Tennessee's politicians denied a resolution honoring Grammy winner Allison Russell while granting a resolution that would honor Williams and Paramore.

Per The Tennessean, Rep. Justin Jones, a Democrat from Nashville, brought forth a pair of resolutions honoring Paramore and Russell for their recent Grammy wins. House Republican Caucus chair Jeremy Faison, a Republican from Cosby, objected to the Russell resolution while granting the resolution to salute Paramore.

As the newspaper states, such a move by Faison would kick the resolution to honor Russell off the night's consent calendar and back to committee, which is often viewed as a death knell for resolutions. The Russell resolution could technically still be brought back to the Tennessee House of Representatives for another vote.

Representative Jones, who initially brought forth the resolution, stated on Thursday (Feb. 15), "Allison Russell is a Tennesseean, and she's someone who's been a bold voice for a more inclusive, just state. There were two resolutions on the consent calendar that night, one for Paramore and one for Allison Russell. Both have been vocal voices for justice, but only the Black queer woman was bumped off."

Faison did not offer reasoning for his objection, but House Majority Leader William Lamberth of Portland noted that members often object to items when they have "additional questions," adding, "It's not a 'no,' it's just a 'not yet.'"

Like Paramore, Russell had been shut out by the Grammys until this year. She had previously been nominated in each of the last two years, before receiving her first Grammy for Best American Roots Performance for "Eve Was Black" at the 2024 ceremony. This was her first win in eight nominations. Russell was also part of the Grammy broadcast, taking the stage alongside recording legend Joni Mitchell during her performance.

As The Tennessean pointed out, Russell has used her platform to advocate for issues of interest in Tennessee. She joined protests against the House's expulsion of Jones and fellow representative Justin Pearson last year when they broke House decorum rules to lead a gun reform protest. Russell later joined other musicians in lobbying for gun safety laws with Gov. Bill Lee and other General Assembly leaders.

What Hayley Williams Said About the Allison Russell Resolution Denial

In a statement issued to The Tennessean about the resolutions that were meant to honor Paramore and Russell, Williams said the following:

This week, Rep. Justin Jones put forth resolutions to honor my band, Paramore and another local-to-Nashville artist, Allison Russell, on our recent Grammy wins (as far as I can tell these resolutions have no legal weight to them. They're like a big high five or when the whole restaurant joins in to sing you "Happy Birthday"). House Republicans only let the measure that acknowledged Paramore's win pass. They blocked Allison's. For those that don't know, Allison Russell is an incredibly talented musician and songwriter. Her music spans genres with strong ties to the Folk/Americana scenes. You might have seen her on the Grammy stage performing with the great Joni Mitchell. Oh, she is also Black. She's a brilliant Black woman. The blatant racism of our state leadership is embarrassing and cruel. Myself, as well as Paramore, will continue to encourage young people to show up to vote with equality in mind. I'd like to say thank you to Brother Jones for your steadfast commitment to your community. And thank you to Allison Russell for using your voice and artistry to band people together, not tear them apart. CONGRATS on your incredible Grammy night. On behalf of Paramore, Happy Black History Month.

Paramore's Historic Grammy Night

After twice being shut out of a Grammy win previously, Paramore went two for two on Grammy night this year winning Best Alternative Music Performance and Best Rock Album for This Is Why. That gives them two Grammys out of four nominations.

The Best Rock Album Grammy win was historically significant as it marked the first time that a band fronted by a female had won in the category. Williams was also the first female saluted in the Best Rock Album category since Sheryl Crow's victory in 1999 for The Globe Sessions.

Williams said in a statement after the ceremony shared on their socials, "Turns out, our win for Best Rock Album was a historic feat as we are the first female-fronted band to ever take home a trophy for this category. Ridiculous yet true! It’s an honor for Paramore to be a small but constant reminder for people to keep pushing these rock and alternative spaces to be more inclusive.”

The group recently finished their contract with Atlantic Records and revealed they intend to continue as an independent band.