Paramore Share ‘Uncertainty’ About Future, Show Why You Need to Read the Full Story

Paramore likely caused more that a few skipped heartbeats and raised eyebrows amongst their fanbase, but also proved why it's important to read full stories to the end. The band posted on their Instagram stories a comment that suggested that their label obligations had been completed and that "all three members agreed there's a level of uncertainty" about their future.

The full comment read, "Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they're at it), a chapter of the band's career has come to a close. They've now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there's a level of uncertainty."

paramore Instagram: Paramore loading...

But, it should be noted that their Instagram Stories also featured a link to an UPROXX interview they recently granted, and when pulling up the post, it used the same typography as their posted comment. Reading through to the end of the interview, it's then realized that the excerpted portion posted to their Instagram Stories was only just a portion of the story.

Once again, "Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they’re at it), a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close. They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty," is the excerpted part, but the thought continues, "But one thing’s for sure — they’re still going to be together, and they’re still going to keep having fun. 'The only thing that matters is we will still get to be each other's community,' Williams says. Farro agrees, 'I just hope we can keep building the Paramore empire and then rule the world.' And wherever they end up, the massive community of fans Paramore has cultivated will be here for them, too."

What does the future hold for Paramore? That remains to be seen, but the future is wide open without restriction for the first time in a long time. And, in a clickbait world, the group just showed why it's important to read full stories and understand the context in which quotes are given. "This Is Why" .... lesson learned.