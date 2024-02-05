Want to know how we reacted to the 2024 Grammy Awards?

To recap what happened last night (Feb. 4) Metallica took home the Grammy for Best Metal Performance with the song "72 Seasons." They were up against Slipknot, Ghost, Disturbed and Spiritbox for the award. Courtney LaPlante would have been the first woman to win in the Best Metal Performance category if Spiritbox had won.

Paramore made history when they became the first band, fronted by a woman, to win an award in the Best Rock Album category with their 2023 release This Is Why. The title track from the record also won them the Best Alternative Music Performance award.

See the full list of winners at this location.

Four members of Slipknot showed up for their nomination, as well as former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg. He made an appearance, maskless, on the red carpet with his wife. Meanwhile, Paul Gray's daughter October joined the current members of the band for the ceremony.

Jelly Roll, who was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson, also made a grand appearance on the red carpet. He shaved his head, revealing a huge tattoo of his daughter's name, Bailee, on the ride side of his head above his ear.

READ MORE: Why Do the Grammys Hate Metal?

Following the Grammy Awards, Loudwire's Joe DiVita and Lauryn Schaffner shared their reactions to the winners and non-winners, discussed some of the artists' red carpet appearances and debated whether certain wins were fair or not.

Watch the video below.

2024 Grammy Reactions! (Rock + Metal)