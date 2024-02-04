Slipknot members, both past and present, made their presence felt at the 2024 Grammy Awards and you can see photos of them at the big event.

While the group did not win the Best Metal Performance Grammy, several members of the group and their families walked the red carpet at the Grammys. Also of note, the band's recently departed drummer Jay Weinberg was on hand as well.

Who From Slipknot Attended the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Early hints of a Slipknot presence occurred earlier in the week when Slipknot leader Shawn Crahan was spotted at the GRAMMY Brunch in the Garden at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills this past Friday (Feb. 2).

But he was not alone when it came to "music's biggest night," as a solid representation from the band were on hand. Joining Crahan were his wife Chantel, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, his significant other Kelly Osbourne, instrumentalist Michael Pfaff and his wife Anna and bassist Alessandro Venturella.

Meanwhile, the band's former drummer, Jay Weinberg, was also in attendance with his wife Chloe Howcroft.

Who From Slipknot Did Not Attend?

For those counting, that would mean that Mick Thompson, Jim Root, the band's still unidentified replacement for Craig Jones and singer Corey Taylor were not in attendance.

Taylor recently took time off from his solo touring to address his mental health. The singer also has been critical of the Grammys in the past so his absence was not unexpected.

In 2014, Taylor took a shot at the Grammys stating that "It don't mean anything," and that "old people vote" for the annual award show. He added that he felt like the winner of the Best Metal Performance category often felt like voters "threw fucking darts."

In 2016, the band was nominated again for a Grammy, but Taylor stated, "I don't have time for that shit, to be honest."

He also went off on the Grammys after a technical gaffe plagued Metallica's performance in 2017. He explained in an interview with the ETC Show, "We don't need your respect. We don't need you to make us feel like we accomplished something because all you do is open our mouths and shit in it and I'm tired of tasting it. So, fuck you, dude. And by the way, I've won one, so it's not a big deal. They don't even really listen to this shit. They go, 'Oh, I recognize that name. There you go,"

Who Did Win the Best Metal Performance Grammy?

While members of Slipknot were on hand, they did not add to their Grammy total. Metallica's "72 Seasons" won the Best Metal Performance Grammy with Robert Trujillo on hand to accept for the band.

Slipknot now have one Grammy win in 11 tries. Their lone win was for Best Metal Performance at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards for "Before I Forget."

