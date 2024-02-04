Here is the full list of the rock, metal and alternative 2024 Grammy Awards winners.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards is taking in Los Angeles, first with a pre-telecast ceremony where a majority of the awards are dished out to deserving winners.

Metallica won Best Metal Performance for their 72 Seasons album, and bassist Robert Trujillo was on hand to accept for the band. Trujillo, in his acceptance, stated, "This is like family. When you're making an album like this you're jamming and collaborating and the spirit of 72 Seasons is the youth and creating music together. Keep those instruments in your hands and let's keep the youth making music and keeping the dream alive!"

Boygenius emerged victorious for Best Rock Performance for "Not Strong Enough." They also won Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Music Album (The Record).

Paramore, who were not in attendance, won for Best Rock Album for This Is Why. They also won for Best Alternative Music Performance.

The night's big awards are given out during the broadcast on CBS airing from 8PM ET to approximately 11:30PM ET. Paramount+ subscribers with Showtime will be able to stream the event live, with all other tiered subscriber packages affording viewers the ability to watch the day after.

This year's nominees were chosen from recordings released between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 15, 2023. The final voting took place between Dec. 14 and Jan. 2.

The winners are being announced throughout the day (Sunday, Feb. 4) and we'll continue to update this post as more categories are revealed. PopCrush has a running tally of every 2024 Grammy winner.

For all of the rock and metal 2024 Grammy nominees and winners, see below.

2024 GRAMMY AWARDS — ROCK + METAL WINNERS LIST

Grammys Adam Berry, Stringer/Getty Images / Terence Rushin, Stringer/Getty Images loading...

This list will be updated throughout the night as the winners are announced.

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed - "Bad Man"

Ghost - "Phantom of the Opera"

WINNER: Metallica - "72 Seasons"

Slipknot - "Hive Mind"

Spiritbox - "Jaded"

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys - "Sculptures of Anything Goes"

Black Pumas - "More Than a Love Song"

WINNER: Boygenius - "Not Strong Enough"

Foo Fighters - "Rescued"

Metallica - "Lux Aeterna"

Best Rock Song

The Rolling Stones - "Angry" (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Andrew Watt - songwriters)

Olivia Rodrigo - "Ballad of a Home Schooled Girl" (Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo - songwriters)

Queens of the Stone Age - "Emotion Sickness" (Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman and Jon Theodore - songwriters)

WINNER: Boygenius - "Not Strong Enough" (Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus - songwriters)

Foo Fighters - "Rescued" (Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear - songwriters)

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

WINNER: Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays - "Belinda Says"

Arctic Monkeys - "Body Paint"

Boygenius - "Cool About It"

Lana Del Rey - "A&W"

WINNER: Paramore - "This Is Why"

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

WINNER: Boygenius - The Record

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure

WINNER: Laufey - Bewitched

Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive

Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep - Big Tree

William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders - It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Daisy Jones & The Six - Aurora

WINNER: Various Artists - Barbie The Album

Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird Al Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles - I'm Only Sleeping

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Music Film

WINNER: Moonage Daydream

How I'm Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

Best Historical Album

Bob Dylan - Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Various Artists - The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922

Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971

Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition

Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Remixed Recording

WINNER: Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Gorillaz ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown - New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)

Lane 8 - Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Mariah Carey - Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)

Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange - Alien Love Call