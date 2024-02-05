Photos – Paul Gray’s Daughter October Attends 2024 Grammys With Slipknot

Paul Gray's daughter October attended the 2024 Grammys with Slipknot last night (Feb. 4).

Slipknot were among the nominees for the Best Metal Performance category with the song "Hive Mind," alongside Metallica, Disturbed, Ghost and Spiritbox. Metallica took home the Grammy for the title track from their latest album, 72 Seasons.

Past and present members of Slipknot were in attendance at the event last night, including Jay Weinberg and his wife Chloe Howcroft, Shawn "Clown" Crahan and his wife Chanel, Sid Wilson and Kelly Obsourne, Michael Pfaff and his wife Anna, and bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella.

See a gallery of photos of Slipknot at the Grammys.

Another member of the Slipknot family joined the masked quartet and their significant others — Gray's daughter October Gray, who was born a few months after her father's death in 2010.

She sported a black high-low dress and was photographed with the group (as seen directly below), as well as one photo with the Crahans, as Clown was a founding member of the band along with her dad.

View additional photos further down the page.

Slipknot in suits and masks at the 2024 Grammys. Tortilla Man, V-Man, Clown and Sid Wilson, each with their date CBS via Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Paramore Make History With First of Its Kind Win at 2024 Grammys

In 2018, October Gray secured a settlement from her father's health care providers, as their family believed the doctors were responsible for his death, according to the Des Moines Register. The musician died in May of 2010 from an overdose, and fentanyl and morphine were two of the substances found in his system.

Gray's wife Brenna initially filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit in 2014 against Dr. Daniel Baldi, who treated the bassist, but it was dismissed in 2016 as the Iowa Supreme Court ruled that she waited too long to file. October, who was 5 years old at the time, was given the green light to file the suit [via Des Moines Register].

See images of Gray with Slipknot below, and check out the full list of the 2024 rock + metal Grammys winners.

October Gray Attends 2024 Grammys With Slipknot

Slipknot's Shawn 'Clown' Crahan at the 2024 Grammy Awards Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images loading...

Alessandro Venturella, Mike Pfaff, Anna Pfaff, Kelly Osbourne, Sid Wilson and Michael Shawn Crahan attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. ( Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images loading...