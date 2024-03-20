How the Grammys Are Righting a Wrong With Guns N’ Roses

Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction will be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame this year, righting a 37-year wrong in the process.

It feels like every year the Grammy nominations are scrutinized over how they reflect on what's actually going on in music at the time, and seemingly one of the more egregious errors was that somehow Guns N' Roses hugely selling debut album was overlooked by the Grammys back in 1987 and over the course of the album's entire run.

So, in 2024, Appetite for Destruction is one of 10 new recordings that will be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

How Did the Grammys Initially Overlook the Appetite for Destruction Album?

While it seems like a glaring omission, it's actually easy to see how the album may have initially been overlooked. As Billboard notes, the end of the 1987 eligibility period to be considered for a Grammy was Sept. 30 that year. Appetite for Destruction was initially released on July 21, 1987.

As detailed in our anniversary piece, Appetite for Destruction didn't blow up right away. Months after its release, the album seemed to be stalled at 250,000 in sales and MTV refused to play the video for “Welcome to the Jungle.” The band's label and manager had suggested they stop touring and start working on their next album, when they made one last ditch plea to MTV to play the "Welcome to the Jungle" video. Initially airing at 5AM on a Sunday morning, the clip found its audience and the album then started to take off.

Guns N' Roses, "Welcome to the Jungle"

At the time of the end of eligibility, Appetite for Destruction had not even cracked the Top 70 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. With minimal airplay or MTV support at that point, it's not a surprise the album was overlooked. The bigger surprise is that the hit singles that followed over the course of the next two years were.

"Welcome to the Jungle," "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City" all went without a nomination. Guns N' Roses didn't score recognition from the Grammys until a Best Hard Rock Performance nomination for their second offering, GN'R Lies. It's one of three nominations they've amassed over the years, while still seeking their first Grammy win.

What Else Is Joining Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction in the Grammy Hall of Fame?

After going on hiatus for two years while the powers that be reconsidered the Grammy Hall of Fame induction process, the Grammy Hall came back with 10 recordings for the 2024 induction class (which is down from their 25 to 30 in previous years).

It should also be noted that each of this year's inductees are first time entries into the Grammy Hall.

The 2024 induction class will also be saluted with a Grammy Hall of Fame Gala and concert on May 21 at the NOVO Theater in Los Angeles, which differs from prior years when the inductees were merely announced through a press announcement or mentioned in passing on the Grammy broadcast.

So who else is joining Guns N' Roses in this class? The list of recordings features a mix of six singles and four albums. The 2024 induction class is as follows:

William Bell, "You Don't Miss Your Water" (1961)

Buena Vista Social Club, Buena Vista Social Club (1997)

De La Soul, 3 Feet High and Rising (1989)

The Doobie Brothers, "What a Fool Believes" (1979)

Guns N' Roses, Appetite for Destruction (1987)

Lauryn Hill, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998)

Wanda Jackson, "Let's Have a Party" (1960)

Kid Ory's Creole Orchestra, "Ory's Creole Trombone" (1922)

Charley Pride, "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'" (1971)

Donna Summer, "I Feel Love" (1977)

The Grammy Hall of Fame was initially established in 1973 to honor recordings of lasting qualitative or historical significance that are at least 25 years old. A full listing of every recording in music history that has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame can be found here.