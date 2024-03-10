See photos of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and Mammoth WVH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen in attendance at the 2024 Oscars ceremony.

The 96th Academy Awards are taking place tonight (March 10) in Los Angeles with host Jimmy Kimmel. The awards are presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, honoring the film industry.

Although the focus is on movies, there is still largely a musical component to the event with a handful of performances throughout the night.The first came from Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, who did a piano and vocal duet of "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie movie soundtrack.

The song is one of two from the soundtrack that are up for Best Original Song. The other is "I'm Just Ken" sung by actor Ryan Gosling, who portrayed Ken in the popular movie. It also features Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen, as well as Foo Fighters drummer Josh Reese and Jellyfish keyboardist Roger Manning.

Slash was photographed with his girlfriend Meegan Hodges while Wolfgang appeared with his wife Andraia and mother Valerie Bertinelli.

View photos from early in the ceremony below.

