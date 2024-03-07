Guns N’ Roses Play ‘Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?’

Watch Guns N' Roses members Slash, Duff McKagan and Dizzy Reed separate the truth from the lies in this best-of compilation from episodes of Loudwire's popular video series, 'Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?'.

Before Guns N' Roses, Slash and Steven Adler had plans to form a band together, but not quite how you imagined.

Wikipedia claimed Adler's intentions were to play guitar, relegated Slash to bass. And it turned out to be true! "He had a guitar, so therefore he was the guitar player," Slash says with a big laugh. He then became inspired to become a guitarist after watching a guitar teacher play solos.

This best-of video dives into other bits of personal history of these GN'R members, touching on some notable moments from the band's career as well.

How about the Appetite for Destruction favorite "It's So Easy"? Did McKagan originally write that as a solo track before it became a Guns N' Roses song? You can get that full story from Duff in the video at the top of the page!

There's all that and so much more.