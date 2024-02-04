Jelly Roll walked the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards with a new haircut that shows off a massive head tattoo.

The new ink — new to public eyes, anyway — is a tribute to his daughter Bailee Ann. She walked the red carpet with him and his wife Bunnie Xo on Sunday night (Feb. 4) in Los Angeles.

Jelly Roll scored two Grammy nominations, including one in the all-genre Best New Artist category.

Bailee Ann DeFord is his 15-year-old daughter from a prior relationship.

He also has a young son named Noah.

The "Save Me" singer is known for having dozens if not hundreds of tattoos across his body. Many, he told Taste of Country, were inked in a rush, and he never really had a plan for his body art. This tattoo clearly came with intention.

Along the right side of Jelly Roll's head, just above his ear, is "Bailee." The tattoo stretches about six inches long, but until he shaved his head, nobody had any idea it was there.

Jelly Roll's New Head Tattoo

Who Is Jelly Roll's Daughter?

Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie Xo raise Bailey Ann DeFord together in Nashville, and the singer says he's not afraid to lay down the law.

"I'm not strict on Bailee, but I play zero games with her," he told Taste of Country Nights in 2022. "She knows there's a fine line between, 'My dad's cool, but my dad ain't cool.'"



The teen is a singer and songwriter on her own, and she actually performed with him at his concert in Nashville one year ago. Her mother is one of Jelly Roll's ex-girlfriends, and he's been honest about her fight to overcome addiction. In fact, he says Bailee's mother helped inspire "She."