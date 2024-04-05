Video of Kids Shredding Ozzy’s ‘Crazy Train’ on Xylophones Goes Viral

A resurfaced video showing kids banging out Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" on xylophones, steel drums, bells and other percussion instruments found a whole new audience this week, going viral on Reddit.

Reaction To Viral 'Crazy Train' Video

Earlier this week, a clip of the students rehearsing "Crazy Train" was posted by a Reddit user on the r/nextfuckinglevel subreddit. The video shows the talented Louisville Leopard Percussionists absolutely crushing it as they pound out the Ozzy classic — even the solo!

For many in the subreddit, this was their first time experiencing The Louisville Leopard Percussionists.

"Awesome and proof that every school needs a well funded music program," Reddit user arumrunner commented.

Others noted the irony of kids today playing an Ozzy song when their parents would have never allowed it back in the day.

"It was a big thing when he bit off the heads of bats during concerts," Reddit user gaelinvenfiel said in the comments. "But seeing kids play it today is surreal. It was the type of band we liked because our parents hated it.

Who Are The Louisville Leopard Percussionists?

The Louisville Leopard Percussionists started in 2003 as an ensemble of youth musicians in grades 2-12. Since then, the group has received widespread attention thanks to viral videos from performances of well-known songs.

In 2014, The Louisville Leopard Percussionists YouTube posted a video of fourth through sixth grade students jamming through a medley of Led Zeppelin songs. The six-minute video has amassed more than six million views.

Eventually, the young percussionists got the attention of Ozzy and Jack's World Detour producers.

The show, which ran for three seasons on the History channel and A&E, featured Ozzy and Jack Osbourne traveling to learn more about their own history and also the stories behind interesting places. Kelly Osbourne joined the show during its final season.

In a later episode, Ozzy, Jack and Kelly arrive in Kentucky where they are treated to The Louisville Leopard Percussionists' performance of "Crazy Train."

Ozzy Osbourne Albums Ranked From Worst to Best See how Ozzy's albums stack up! Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita