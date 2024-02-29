Cole Parsons, an 11-year-old guitarist, is getting shoutouts from Motley Crue, 3 Doors Down and others following the now-viral videos that show him busting out massive metal riffs during his school talent show.

Viral Talent Show Moment

Nici Parsons first shared a video of her fifth-grade son's performance at a West Virginia school on Instagram.

Cole, donning an Alice in Chains shirt, stands at the front of the class with his guitar and small amp. He starts playing the soft chords from one of his original songs. With a quick adjustment to his amp, Cole launches into some heavy riffs for the students.

The video has racked up millions of views, which took Cole by surprise.

"It's crazy, to be honest," he told WSAZ.

In a breakdown of Cole's moment, Guitar World described the original song as one that "channels the spirit of Randy Rhoads with its galloping rhythm and use of inverted power chords."

"In the track, he displays an impressive right-hand technique and a great harmonic ear with the song showcasing a rich and shadowy progression."

Yes, we're still talking about a fifth-grader.

"I actually thought this was a famous song I had never heard of," one Instagram commenter wrote. "This is insane!"

Recognition From Rock Stars

Cole's legion of fans continues to grow thanks to the original video and others Nici has shared showing her son skill on the guitar.

One of the videos shows Cole ripping through Motley Crue's "Shout At The Devil." The band's Instagram commented back letting him know they appreciated the tribute, exclaiming, "Yessss!"

Other videos show Cole working his way through songs from heavy hitters such as Pantera, System of a Down and Deftones.

If you're wondering how an 11-year-old gravitated toward these bands, look no further than his dad, Josh Parsons, who has been helping Cole perfect his guitar skills. The two started working together when Cole was just 5-years-old.

The duo is currently raising funds to help turn their one-car garage into a recording studio someday. A few companies have hooked them up with gear.

"It's one of those things every parent dreams of," Josh told WSAZ. "It's just something you can't measure. It's beautiful. I love it."

