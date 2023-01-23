While Machine Gun Kelly's music career is doing well, his transition to the big screen has been a bit shaky, as evidenced by the haul of nominations he just received for the 43rd annual Golden Raspberry Awards. The ceremony, usually held around Oscar weekend, salutes the worst in film over the past year, and the MGK-starring Good Mourning nabbed seven nominations across multiple categories.

Machine Gun Kelly, who goes under his given name Colson Baker for acting purposes, wrote, directed, produced and starred in the stoner comedy alongside fellow rocker Mod Sun and his fiancee Megan Fox. The film received the rare perfect zero via the critics site Rotten Tomatoes.

Among the nominations for Kelly are Worst Actor, Worst Director (which he shares with Mod Sun) and Worst Onscreen Combo (also paired with Mod Sun). The film also received Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay nominations. While MGK pals Pete Davidson and Mod Sun were both nominated for Worst Supporting Actor.

As bad as that may be, there actually was a film that received more nominations as the Ana de Armas-starring Marilyn Manroe biopic Blonde led the way with eight nominations.

This is not Baker's first foray into acting, as he's racked up credits on the Showtime series Roadies and appeared in such films as Bird Box, The Dirt, Midnight in the Switchgrass and Taurus.

MGK isn't the only rocker up for a Razzie this year, as Thirty Seconds to Mars leader Jared Leto starred in Morbius, which received five nominations, including a Worst Actor nod for Leto.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, often referred to as The Razzies, will be revealed on March 11, the day prior to the 2023 Academy Awards. See the full list of nominations here as well as the Razzies sizzle reel and a Good Mourning trailer below.

Razzies Nominations Reel

Good Mourning Trailer